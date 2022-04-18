The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are set to enter into an agreement with the University of West Georgia for a financial literacy and entrepreneurship program.
The BOC is looking to enter into memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the amount of $307,000 for the Douglas County Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship Program that will be funded through C.A.R.E.S. Act funds.
“My goal is to help people become financially fit for life,” UWG professor Kim Holder told the BOC during Monday morning’s virtual work session meeting.
“Teaching this concept is really teaching a man how to fish rather than depending on others,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said.
This will be a three-year agreement with UWG, which would end in March 2025.
There will be a series of both online and in-person classes to assistant citizens and business owners.
Completion of the entire series will qualify the participant for a Continuing Education certificate.
“At the end of the program, each student will have an action plan on what to do next,” Holder said.
Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley said there was a need for the program coming out of the pandemic.
“Our target was to help our citizens and small businesses,” Stewart-Stanley said. “It is free online learning for our county as part of the recovery from the pandemic.”
