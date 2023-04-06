The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will be meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse.
The agenda includes five special presentations, including proclamations highlighting "Child Abuse Prevention Month" from Commissioner Montrell McClendon and "Garden Week" by Chairman Michelle Morgan.
The Business session of the meeting will include a discussion regarding the State of Georgia ARPA Supplemental Grant with Chief Judge John Simpson of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, vehicle equipment purchase requests from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Emergency 911, purchase request for a HVAC unit replacement for E911, and repairs at two county fire stations.
According to the agenda, the State of Georgia ARPA Supplemental Grant will discuss, “approval of acceptance of a State of Georgia ARPA Supplemental Grant to the Judicial Branch; and prepaying certain expenses from the grant in an amount up to $500,000.00 for the Carroll County Court System which are approved by the State of Georgia Office of Planning & Budget for reimbursement with such grant funds, including without limitation the purchase of technology products, services and software; and authorize Chairman and staff to implement such actions.”
The Sheriff’s Office is looking to purchase new vehicle equipment totaling $272,301. The agenda notes that commission members will be looking at, “consideration of the Sheriff’s Office request to purchase in-car systems, light bars, cages, decals, and striping to the patrol units ordered to be paid with funds received from school zone safety camera zones in the amount of $272,301.00.”
Capt. Keith Price of the CCSO will be presenting the request to the commission. The document included estimates for the 16 patrol cars, the equipment and installation that total $171,261. The camera systems will cost $93,040 and the striping will cost $8,000.
Interim 911 Director Felicia Rowland will be requesting two purchases from the County Commission that include, “consideration of 911’s request to purchase a vehicle for transporting telecommunicators to and from training, deployment, and in case of inclement weather, not to exceed the amount of $60,000.” In an attached document, it is more specifically requested that a vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV be purchased. The request is only for a base model because, “the center does not need a luxury model,” according to the request.
The second request on the agenda from Rowland is for an HVAC unit replacement estimated at $16,608. According to documents, “On Monday March 13, 2023, one of the air conditioning units that heats and cools the Emergency Operations Center conference room stopped working. After inspection by maintenance, it was discovered that the unit may have been struck by lightning and has rendered the unit non-operational, unrepairable and warrants replacement.”
According to the request document, the commercial unit that has been requested will take 34 weeks to be constructed and shipped to Carroll County.
Among other requests, the Roopville Fire Station has also made a request for a new HVAC unit with an estimated cost of $3,833.97. The request will be made at the meeting by the Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell and would utilize the services of the county's Public Works Department.
According to the request document, “On March 31, 2023, the air conditioner at Station 4 located in Roopville was reported as not running. Public Works inspected the unit and advised to replace it. The broken unit has a manufacture date of 1984. We can replace the unit for $3833.97, utilizing our in-house HVAC technicians and ordering the unit from a local supplier.”
Barnwell has a second request for the Board of Commissioners, regarding Fire Station 3 located in Sand Hill. The bay floor in the station is cracking and when driven over, water comes up. According to the request form, “Public Works inspected the floor and advised that they could repair it for a cost not to exceed $10,000.”
This project, similar to the Roopville station, would take advantage of in-house workers.
