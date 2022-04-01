The Carroll County Board of Commissioners conducted their monthly work session to discuss financials, MS4 program and agenda items for the next regular meeting.
The work session was led by Chairman Michelle Morgan with Commissioners Montrel McClendon, Tommy Lee, and George Chambers absent.
Financial Director Alecia Searcy presented a recap of the Carroll County finances for the eight months of the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2022. The county general fund received $4,487,139 in revenue for the month of February.
The expenditures for February were a total of $4,280,795 leaving an excess of $206,344 of revenues over expenditures. The year to date revenue was brought to $54,608,242 and the expenditures were brought up to $37,123,513. This reflects an excess of $17,484,729.
County Engineer Brian Kent gave a presentation about the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program. The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit will expire in December 2022. The county will be required to renew the permit and Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) for the next five years.
The expected reissue of this permit is June 2022. The purpose of Kent’s presentation was for the purpose of public education and to educate the officials on the MS4 system.
Chairman Morgan reviewed and allowed discussion of the items for the consent agenda for the next Commissioners meeting.
The item referencing the ARPA agreement for the North Carroll County Water Project was removed from the agenda. According to Morgan, during the commissioners' planning retreat, it was determined that the agreement needed “a little more tweaking.” This item is expected to be on the agenda for the May meeting instead.
An additional item was added to the agenda to propose the purchase of a loader for the solid waste department. An item was also added to the business section of the meeting for nine positions to be funded by ARPA for Chief Superior Court Judge John Simpson.
The board will consider the purchase of emergency lighting, sirens and required reflective lettering for three Ford-150 response vehicles for the Fire Rescue Department.
The vehicles were ordered for the chief of the department and two replacements for Battalion one and two. Vehicles purchased through public works or state bid do not come equipped with emergency lighting or siren packages.
Fire Chief Chuck Barnell proposed that Metropolitan Communications, Carrollton, be used to purchase and install emergency lights and sirens at the cost of $8,897 per vehicle for the total of $26,691 for three vehicles.
Adding the reflective striping and lettering would cost $450 per vehicle for a total of $1,350 for all three vehicles and bringing the project total to $28,041.
As of March 22, there was a price increase in some of the equipment needed in each package. Each had an increase of $249 bringing the total finances needed to mark the vehicles to $28,788.
Commissioner Clint Chance presented information about Fairfield Plantation Fire Rescue to consider the purchase of six portable fire rescue portable radios and attachments with a five year warranty in the amount of $29,850.15.
The donation of the equipment to the Fairfield Fire Department to be used in accordance with the mutual aid agreement, with a condition that the equipment revert back to the county if it no longer be used for the intended purposes.
The next meeting referred to as a special called meeting due to the date change will be held April 12 at 6 p.m.
