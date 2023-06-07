The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted to shortly postpone the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget and its affiliated resolution during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Finance Director Alecia Searcy presented the proposed resolution and ordinance to the BOC, reading out the entire document that included the 10 sections that comprised the resolution and ordinance. Once Searcy completed reading the proposed resolution, she opened the floor to questions from the commissioners , but none were posed.
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan then proceeded to request a motion from the Board.
“I’d like to make a motion to postpone the adoption, just for a brief period, possibly a week, of the Fiscal Year 24 budget and the affiliated resolution," District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds responded.
"While I totally support and have no qualms with the over four million increase because of giving raises to county employees, I totally support that this has nothing to do with employee raises," he said.
He continued: "I value our county employees and always have and this has nothing to do with that and I totally support that and have no problem with giving those raises or the 4 million associated with it. This does have to do with three issues.
Reynolds added, "I don’t think the post-payment will have any impact on county operations at all. It’ll be hopefully brief and we can reconvene in a week or so, but there are three issues that I think we don’t have solid enough information on, and we need some additional clarification and decisions and I’ll mention those just briefly.”
Reynolds said his first reason was "cost of moving county offices from College Street to Old Newnan Road."
"For months we did not have any information on the timing nor the cost of that," he said.
"In the middle of last week we did have a meeting where Balfour Beatty put up some slides and gave us some information on that. I really appreciate that It was sudden information but it needed to be fast," Reynolds continued.
"There was only a few slides on a PC, and we did not actually get any cost estimate, although it was estimated that the cost would be small, whatever that is. But we did not get any actual estimate or document or anything in writing out of that," he added.
Reynolds' second stated reason was that "there was an additional tenant that construction cost estimates and relocations associated with that we are dealing with."
"We are in the midst of those throws right now," Reynolds noted, "and we find ourselves really in a scramble and a tight time frame and an information deficit situationWe don’t have any solid cost on this yet. There are a plethora of issues to consider. I believe Commissioner [Clint] Chance just recently indicated we would be given an additional week from the federal agency. That might help situations, but we are operating with the understanding at first that the tenant would be in the new administration building and consultants were sent out there to cover that agency’s space, needs, and so on. I am going to be as gentle but forthright here as possible. Our Chairman [Morgan] did not inform us but decided that the tenant would not be in the new administration building, and we had no communication of that. Suddenly, we found ourselves in a scramble situation with a deadline of June 7 where we had to figure out where this entity might be. It is an entity that serves all of the agriculture community and agriculture producers in our area, so we want to try as much as possible to keep this entity close to the agricultural center and with our other agricultural offices. Their lease expired and, like I said, now we are dealing with a June 7 of tomorrow deadline. With cost, location, relocation, coordination with other county and state offices, coordination with the contractors, and any architect involved or whatever, I give kudos to Commissioner Chance for handling that, and, like I said, we just heard that we may have one more week to get that information together.”
“The third point, and again I don’t like to mention this, but I’ll be as gentle as possible but forthright," he said. "I think I need to mention that after we passed the dollar an hour raise last year I wanted to see what actually happened, and it seems that there has been inequity in salary increases that were caused by the Chairman’s independent actions outside of the board’s knowledge that advantaged a select few. A handful or less of county employees and thereby disadvantaged the remaining 600-plus county employees. That is the problem that I have. I have no problem at all with the increases given as far as the resulting salaries, I have no desire to eliminate the raises. The point is not that the new salaries are above market rates. The point is simply that by advantaging a few select in her office, the chairman single handedly disadvantaged and took the opportunity away from 600 other employees. Those raises given that I particularly have some angst with were $10,000, $12,000, $24,000 raises equating to 16, 27, and nearly 39 percent to people in her office or otherwise. Other county employees had to be satisfied with a $2,080 raise which is a dollar an hour that is not the $10,000, $12,000 and $24,000 that these people got. I just do not see that such, I would call it favoritism, can be shown, and I will say that from information I gathered from HR that this type of thing did not happen in other departments and it is not widespread. For example, one county office promoted someone to deputy director and the raise given was 4.7% which amounted to 3,000-something dollars. A very reasonable, equitable raise but it was not 39%. My problem is there was no communication or approval by the Board. It was single handedly by the Chairman and if we want a significant raise and so on given, I think those things should be approved by the Board at some possible cap that should be placed. Again, my problem is just the disadvantage that it amounted to the other 600 employees. I do not have a problem with the salary level or salary amounts at all.”
“So for those three reasons, cost of moving county offices, the additional tenant and the construction costs there, and the salary increases and possibly discussing that and coming up with some process that would amount to more equity," Reynolds concluded. "I make a motion to postpone the adoption of the fiscal year 24 budget and the affiliated resolution, and of course this ties into the next thing which is the budget amendment but not the same issues there.”
Commissioner Chance made a second to the motion and Chairman Morgan opened the floor to further discussion.
“The discussion that I have based off of what Commissioner Reynolds has brought forward," Chance said. "You mentioned possibly postponing a week. I would not want to go any further than that because I know a lot of that goes in the new fiscal budget. Staff has to put in the raises, and I know it wouldn’t affect that, I’m just saying they’ve got to have time to make all that happen by July 1. As far as your comments that were made, the only thing that I would vocally say is that I know we are working on some things that I think we want to make sure we get possibly right in any of the excess revenues. If we need to move a line item here that we could have some more discussion, but that would be my only comment. I just would want to ensure it does not go over a week because I don’t want to disadvantage any of the staff from all of their duties that they have to go through to make something happen by July 1.”
“I don’t see why it would take very long at all," Reynolds replied. "A week certainly seems like enough time to get these three things discussed and resolved.”
Commissioner Steve Fuller then clarified that they would reconvene in a week and vote on the budget if that was how the vote went.
Chairman Morgan then took the vote which passed 5-1 in favor of postponing the budget. Morgan was the only vote against the postponement.
The next item on the agenda was a budget amendment to increase General Fund Estimated Revenues in the amount of $8,940,457 and increase the General Fund Appropriations in the amount of $8,940,457. This amendment will increase Capital Projects Estimated Revenues in the amount of $4,323,842 and increase the Capital Projects Appropriations in the amount of $4,323,842. This will serve as the FY2024 Budget for the Capital Projects Fund. This amendment will increase DATE Fund revenue in the amount of $24,300 and increase the DATE Appropriation in the amount $24,300. This amendment will increase E-911 Fund revenue in the amount of $70,000 and increase the E-911 Appropriation in the amount $70,000. This amendment will increase Solid Waste Fund revenue in the amount of $259,198 and increase the Solid Waste Appropriation in the amount $259,198.”
“I’m fine with the budget amendment as it’s been laid out, but I think based off the postponement of a week, I think this would tie into that same thing just making sure some of the things we are maybe going to discuss with real estate and so forth, just making sure there is no line items that need to be adjusted based off of that conversation," Chance said. "As far as what’s been put together and what we’ve discussed as it sits now before those conversations happen I am happy with where it’s sitting."
Reynolds moved to postpone this as well.
“Just for the same time period," Reynolds said. "We can handle it at the same time. One of the issues that I have is we need to decide how and where to allocate. I believe you mentioned last time Alecia, there could be as much as six million instead of the four million and I am totally fine with the two million that you have allocated for county employees. I don’t think any of us have a problem with that, but the six million is two million more than we have discussed. If that in fact materializes or is an accurate estimate as you pointed out in our work session, I would like as Commissioner Chance had suggested earlier put a million of that toward reducing our county debt. Paying down our county debt I think would advantage us and advantage our citizens as well and I’m all for getting rid of debt and using some of that money in that way. Possibly at that time we could decide on whether to do that with the extra money or whatever. For that reason I make a motion to postpone it until the same time period.”
Chance made a second to the motion and Morgan asked if there were any further questions or discussion prior to the vote.
“For clarification within one week with the new proposed meeting date,” Chance added.
The motion carried 5-1 with Chairman Morgan being the only vote against.
