The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted to shortly postpone the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget and its affiliated resolution during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Finance Director Alecia Searcy presented the proposed resolution and ordinance to the BOC, reading out the entire document that included the 10 sections that comprised the resolution and ordinance. Once Searcy completed reading the proposed resolution, she opened the floor to questions from the commissioners , but none were posed.