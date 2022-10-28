The Carroll County Board of Commissioners discussed items of business for the county during their work session on Thursday to determine what will be a part of the consent agenda for the regular meeting.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called the meeting to order with all commissioners present except for District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance. There were 10 items up for discussion with all but one making it to the consent.
An approximately 44.68 acre tract of land, located at 974 Folds Road, which is in District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds jurisdiction, is being considered by the city of Carrollton to be annexed into their city’s limits. The applicant, Brian Preston on behalf of SCRJ Collaborators, is requesting the annexation and rezoning from Carroll County agriculture to the city of Carrollton R-8 single family residential in order to develop an 86-lot residential subdivision.
“People in my district are all rightfully fired up about it and are putting an agenda together. They are signing a petition to ask that this not be approved. I feel like this is not an appropriate agriculturally zoned property and annexation and 86 homes in this area would not be appropriate. My constituents don't want it. I haven't heard anybody in favor of it. And I expect that by our Tuesday meeting I will have several signatures against it,” Reynolds said.
After Reynolds expressed his stance on the request, Morgan decided that the item will be left off of the consent agenda and the commissioners will vote on the matter at their Tuesday meeting.
Captain Ken Reeves from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spoke on the request to purchase a traffic vehicle in the amount of $30,179.35. The vehicle will be paid for using funds received for the damaged vehicle.
Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell spoke on behalf of the department’s request to purchase a quick response vehicle staffed by two certified firefighters with the same level of training as current staff in the amount of $175,000 from the general fund. This unit would respond to incidents that do not need pumper or aerial capabilities.
The purpose of purchasing the truck would be to reduce wear and tear on larger fire engines and ladder trucks on incidents that do not require them and reduce costs associated with incidents by utilizing more efficient vehicles.
Recreation Department Director Thad Ferguson has been accepting bids for the new multipurpose field project with irrigation and sod. Two companies were considered to be chosen for the project. Muse Landscaping in Carrollton submitted a bid of $125,850 and Tri Scapes in Alpharetta submitted a bid for $137,797.50. Ferguson recommended selecting Muse Landscaping for the irrigation and sod portion of the project.
He also asked the commissioners to consider granting Georgia Power an underground easement to provide electric service to the new multipurpose field located at 1201 Newnan Road.
Financial Director Alecia Searcy discussed three resolutions for consideration. The Georgia Fund One resolution would authorize investment of sales tax project funds with Georgia Fund One, the local government investment pool, and designate authorized representatives to take all action in connection with it. The resolution with Bank OZK is to authorize investment of funds with the bank and execute an investment management agency agreement and designate authorized representatives to take all necessary in connection with it.
The Carroll County Board of Health is looking to appoint someone to fill the term of Cindy Barge whose term expires December 2022. The term of Kathryn Grams expires Dec. 31, 2027, however, Grams has resigned from this position. Also, the Carroll County Development Authority has a vacant position since the resignation of Donna Lackey whose term was set to expire June 30, 2025.
The items of business will be officially voted on at the Tuesday, Nov. 1 regular commissioners meeting at 6 p.m.
