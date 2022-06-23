The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between Carroll County and the city of Villa Rica in regards to the Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD).
Carroll County and the city of Villa Rica are still in the negotiation process regarding coming to a final agreement of what will be included in the IGA for the Eastside TAD in Villa Rica.
The commissioners approved to send a revised counteroffer to the city of Villa Rica 5-1 with District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds voting against the item. District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon was absent.
“For me, this is District 5, I don’t feel like this does anything for District 5," Reynolds said. "In fact, my constituents really don’t want it and there’s certainly no positive thing that I feel this brings to the district. I can’t vote for the TAD period just because it does nothing for District 5 and I think it’s such a dangerous precedent. Particularly now, I guess I’m concerned about the status of the economy and inflation and increased interest rates and decrease in construction…the document is a good document,” Reynolds said.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance led the conversation about the revised counter IGA draft that is not a legal binding contract at this time and is subject to change again.
“This is not the final binding document," Chance said. "Our legal counsel would still have to bring back that final legal binding document to bind the agreement. This is simply laying out the terms in which we believe the county is amenable to, to put ourselves in the best negotiation position that we can."
According to the revised IGA, the county’s participation in the Eastside TAD will be limited to a 25-year period beginning Dec. 31, 2024 and ending Dec. 31, 2049.
The county’s incremental ad valorem revenue shall be used to repay a single bond issue with a total par amount of not more than $30,000,000, per the IGA.
According to the draft document, in the event no covered bonds have been issued prior to Dec. 31, 2024, the county’s consent to the inclusion of its ad valorem taxes in the Tax Allocation Increments shall be void and of no further effect, and all funds in the Eastside Tax Allocation District special fund attributable to county tax increments shall immediately be repaid to the county and no additional county tax increments shall be paid to the Eastside Tax Allocation District special fund.
Additionally, according to the IGA, Villa Rica cannot participate in efforts by other parties nor consent to annex additional property into the Eastside TAD without the county’s prior written consent. Also, the city must request the county’s written consent for its participation in any additional TADs during the existence of the Eastside TAD.
“With regards to annexation there is very little the way the statutes are currently written, there's very little that gives the county the ability to stop certain annexations unless it fits into a small few categories," Chance said. "If the city is amenable to what we are presenting with this map, it's actually going to put Carroll County in stronger position than if we do not agree to anything to be able to help control some of that growth, allowing them to make sure they are containing as much as they can within their current city limits.”
The revised IGA draft states that the city shall develop a work plan for implementing the Eastside TAD projects with proposed budgets for the initial one, three and five year time periods of the Eastside TAD.
The city will also be required to provide the commissioners with annual comprehensive financial reports regarding the amount and use of the positive tax allocation increments within the Eastside TAD for each calendar year the TAD exists.
According to the IGA, any funds remaining after all redevelopment costs and covered bonds have been paid should be turned over to the county.
The new draft also stipulates that the city shall require that an aggregate sum of $6 million shall be paid to the county from lawfully available funds as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (the “PILOT Payment”). The city may pay the PILOT Payment in one or more installments from time to time, so long as the total PILOT Payment amount is paid on or prior to Dec. 31, 2024.
Chance acknowledged the impact the TAD will have on him personally.
“Growth is coming to the city of Villa Rica," Chance said. "I‘m going to be more impacted by this than anyone. I live in the city of Villa Rica, I was raised in Villa Rica — went to Villa Rica High School. There’s something about the small town charm. We want to have conveniences. We want to have access to things, but we also want to keep our small town feel. But I do understand growth is coming whether we like it or not. I will also remind the community that we are not the city, the city is a part of the county. What I mean by that is, if I was on the city council there may be things I would vote to do differently, maybe not, but we don’t have that luxury. We have the luxury of what has been presented to us that that governing body is making decisions and do we or do we not want to be a part of what we think is coming?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.