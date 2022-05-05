The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted in their meeting Tuesday evening to approve Jericho Design Group as the architect for the future county administration facility.
The commissioners, who were all present, unanimously voted to approve Jericho as the design professional after District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance made the motion with a second from District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon.
During the commissioners work session last week, they were presented two proposals of the 11 submitted from Robertson Loia Roof (RLR) and Jericho Design Group to prepare to vote this week.
Jericho’s presentation was given by Doug Shaw, program planning and schematic designer. A key difference between the two firms is that Jericho provided a rendering of what a potential administration facility could look like.
“I liked several of the creative aspects. It’s my understanding that the firms were not given a lot of direction, but said to come up with some general ideas,” Chance said. “They presented several different things, one of those being a drive thru. I don’t know what particular department that could serve, but it seems like they went above and beyond to show what the design would look like.”
Architect Samia Coker presented the majority of RLR’s presentation with a couple of colleagues stepping in to make comments.
“I thought both of the firms would do an excellent job. At the end of the day, RLR did a good job, but I did feel like they spent a little too much time only showing past projects that they had done. I would have liked to hear a little bit more about what they would actually do during the design phase, not that they didn’t cover that, but I felt like it was not balanced,” Chance said.
RLR, based in Alpharetta, although not selected, has completed other projects for Carroll County such as 911 center expansion, DFCS expansion, the fire stations on Tyus Carrollton Road and Jones Mill Road, Little Tallapoosa Park, Moore’s Bridge Park and the Carrollton Greenbelt.
During the work session, Chance asked multiple questions to both firms about how they would handle any issues that came up during the project.
“The other concern I had was when I asked that question that contractors many times can state that architects can design things wonderful on paper, but it’s not always beautiful, if you will. It may have just been a misspeak on behalf of the representative, but they said they really didn’t know because they weren’t in the field everyday, that's just simply not a good answer,” Chance said.
“Anytime there’s an issue with something from an architectural design standpoint, contractors reach out to the architect, they come out and check things or give them an alternative of something they can build. Also architects come out in the field, certainly not everyday, but they come out a good bit and sit and go through or walk through the facility and make sure it’s being built to their standards.”
Before reaching the point in the selection process, an RFP was issued in reference to the facility on March 2. The county received 11 proposals from different architect firms by the March 31 deadline.
The selection committee met April 12 and selected four of the 11 proposals and interviews were scheduled April 14, when the final two firms were selected.
Everyone Jericho works with is not “in-house,” so they use a lot of online tools like Newforma, Bluebeam, BIM 360, Deltek and Monday.
“Jericho, I thought, did an excellent job with the explanation of their design phase and the technical aspects with regards to the software use. They talked about how they were able to retain our notes and put them into a system to make sure they won’t skip anything during the design phase. I thought that was a great technical expertise presentation,” Chance said.
Shaw closed Jericho’s presentation responding to instructions given by the board to “describe what you feel sets your firm apart from the others to be selected” by highlighting that they have “fast starts and early packages,” project experience, CMAR experience and people assigned working as a team.
“I liked that they had a large team that was present. There were multiple people here including the owner, who I felt like did a great job of explaining things. I also feel that they were sincerely eager to earn the business, not that RLR didn’t show they wanted the business, but I thought there was more genuine eagerness from Jericho,” Chance said.
