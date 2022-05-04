The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted in their Tuesday evening meeting to send a revised, draft version of an Intergovernmental Agreement back to the city of Villa Rica.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance led discussion about the proposed draft Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) that he wrote with the assistance of legal counsel after taking into consideration his own personal concerns about the original IGA as well as his fellow commissioners' concerns and his constituents in the unincorporated area of Villa Rica.
“I know the city has stressed to us that they want to grow responsibly and grow within their means,” Chance said.
The vote was approved 5-2, with District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds and District 6 Commissioner George Chambers voting against the motion.
Originally the city of Villa Rica sent over an IGA to Carroll County for the commissioners to consider.
“The original conversation that was discussed after Mirror Lake was built was how do we bring those residents the revenues that they spend, how do we bring them into the downtown area and continue to make downtown a community where we build it up,” Chance said.
According to Chance, that was discussed originally through a trail, then through a golf cart path and then it was updated to possibly a road and then it went to the presentation given by Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal during the Board of Commissioners work session last week.
“I did have some concerns initially not necessarily about the intent of the TAD to bring in managed or controlled growth, but what it looks like from a lot of different perspectives and how it would have an impact on services provided to the city of Villa Rica. Those would include fire, 911 dispatch, animal control, emergency management, court systems, magistrate, state and superior court,” Chance said.
Chance stated that a TAD is “essentially giving up the incremental increase of the increased property value to go towards improving the infrastructure in that area.”
“The builders and so forth that would come in to build on these particular properties would pay their fair share of taxes, they themselves are not the ones getting a break,” Chance said. “There continues to be growth, and that's going to be expected. My concern has been how much of that is going to spill out into the unincorporated areas.”
According to Chance, it would be “prudent” to send an IGA, draft version, from Carroll County back to the city of Villa Rica that not only addressed his personal concerns as the representative, but some of the concerns of his colleagues by including general statements from conversations he had with them.
Chance mentioned a few important points in the revised agreement, but stated that there are more listed in the actual document.
The terms being proposed by Carroll County will limit the bond timeframe to 10 years. The state of Georgia statute states that this can be carried out for up to 50 years.
“I have heard the mayor and other elected officials state that their best guesstimate that they can have because they haven’t done a TAD before obviously, but they believe that can be paid off those bonds for the infrastructure, the main roadway in downtown Villa Rica can be accomplished in 10 years, maybe sooner maybe more, but their hoping for 10 years. I’m proposing that we list a specific requirement that we are willing to only be involved in this project for 10 years. ”
According to the county's IGA counter proposal, the county’s participation in the Eastside TAD shall be limited to ad valorem revenue generated by the Fuqua development known as “Node 2” for a 10 year period commencing Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2033. The county’s tax increment shall be used only for the costs of constructing the Mirror Lake Connector extending from Shoreline Parkway to North Carroll Road.
Fuqua Development LP was established in March 2012 by Jeff Fuqua, Principal, and Heather Correa, Partner. Jeff Fuqua, the company’s namesake, was a Sembler executive for 24 years and was a Board member, Partner and President when he left Sembler to start the new development company.
The county proposed that they will restrict any additional TADs during the duration of the Eastside TAD.
“While this is operating, whether it is paid off early or not, the county would see how this works for the city, Carroll County and the residents to make sure we get through the time period to see the benefits or challenges before another one is approved,” Chance said.
The city will also provide payments in lieu of taxes, also known as PILOT payments back to Carroll County over a 10 year period.
“Over the first two years there will be no payments because if it was approved they would have to have time to build and put these retail infrastructure in place,” Chance said.
The final point Chance mentioned in the draft IGA is to not allow annexation of additional property into the Eastside TAD to protect the unincorporated areas of the city.
"We appreciate this opportunity to get a dialogue started. We've not seen the revised IGA, but we will take a serious look at it. We're hoping that a sincere effort on both parties will reach an agreement that will benefit all taxpayers of Carroll County," McDougal said.
