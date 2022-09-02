The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their monthly work session on Thursday afternoon to review and discuss items from the upcoming regular commissioners meeting.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called the meeting to order with all commission members present.
There were 11 items up for discussion with 10 of them being added to the consent agenda. The only item that will be up for discussion during the regular commissioners meeting is consideration of an intergovernmental agreement between Carroll County and the city of Villa Rica relating to the Eastside Tax Allocation District.
The confirmation of Morgan’s appointment of Lynda Bingham as county clerk is on the consent agenda. The commissioners will consider Jericho Design Group to provide design professional services for finishing and renovating Carroll County Facilities.
Captain Keith Reeves of the Sheriff’s Office spoke on behalf of the department for the commissioners to consider the purchase of 14 vehicles for a total cost of $532,650 as a capital project for fiscal year 2022-2023. Ten vehicles will be for patrol, two will be shift supervisors and two transport deputies.
Major Craig Dodson of the CCSO discussed the Tanner Street parking deck security cameras and stated they have reached their life limit. He proposed for the commissioners to consider the purchase of new security cameras for a payment not to exceed $49,500 to the city of Carrollton for 50% of the costs.
Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell requested the commissioners consider the purchase from Jasper Engine Exchange of a 6.0L remanufactured diesel engine replacement for 2003 Ford F250 2WD service truck with a two year unlimited mileage warranty in the amount of $17,373.
The commissioners will consider applying for a grant under the state fiscal recovery fund in an amount of $31,686 to fund construction costs for the Indian Creek Reservoir dam and raw water intake at the reservoir and enter into a subrecipient grant agreement with Carroll County Water Authority for said project.
The commissioners will consider partnering with the City of Carrollton on a Georgia Outdoors Stewardship Program grant including an equal split of a local match. Carroll County’s match portion will not exceed $366,125 to connect and construct new trails in Carrollton and unincorporated Carroll County along the Tallapoosa River connecting Hobbs Farm Park and Little Tallapoosa Park.
Director of Solid Waste Jacqueline Dost proposed two agreements, one with ETC of Georgia and the other with Waste Industries Atlanta. The purpose of this consideration is for Morgan to finalize the terms of the agreement for execution.
The board of commissioners meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
