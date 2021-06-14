The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county administrator’s plan to bring all county employees back to the workplace in addition to re-opening all administrative buildings.
The plan by County Administrator Sharon D. Subadan had county employees returning to work in-person effective Monday. Subadan detailed a three-phase approach during last week’s BOC meeting.
The reopening of administrative buildings, including the courthouse, will take effect July 6.
“The strict guidelines put in place was used in conjunction with the CDC rules for safety and sanitation, and I’m convinced we will do all we can to protect our employees and citizens for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Subadan said.
Many courts and administrative offices remained opened during the pandemic.
Under the plan, employees are still required to have their temperature taken before they begin work. Also, no more than two employees are allowed to travel in county vehicles at one time if not fully vaccinated.
According to the re-opening plan, if not fully vaccinated, face coverings will be required for all county employees while in county buildings.
The plan calls for cleaning and disinfecting office space and vehicles on a regular basis.
Large hand sanitizer stations will be installed in lobbies of facilities with public access, according to the return to work plan.
Subadan said the decrease in COVID-19 cases has been encouraging as the county rolled out the re-opening plan. She said they will continue to monitor the numbers.
“We will be driven by the data,” Subadan said. “We are at 4% positive cases, which is an all-time low. We are moving in a positive direction.”
She cautioned that an uptick in cases would call for the plans to be revised.
“If we see any jump, we will pump the brakes,” Subadan told the BOC during the meeting.
The return to work plan also continues to emphasize social distancing, and calls for employees to not congregate in large groups.
An employee that has come in close contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 “must must follow the CDC 14-day quarantine period and contact their department head” before they can return to work, the plan outlines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.