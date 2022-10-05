The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting Tuesday evening to discuss rezoning requests.
Chairman Michelle Morgan was absent during the Oct. 4 meeting, so Vice-Chairman District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon called the meeting to order with the other commissioners present.
Applicant T&S Holdings, LLC, requested to rezone approximately five acres on Ithica Gin Road from agricultural to residential for the purpose of building two single family homes. The applicant wants to split the property into two tracts of 3.75 acres and 1.25 acres.
There was no one present to speak in opposition of this request. The commissioners unanimously voted to approve this request, 6-0.
Applicant Lesley Paul on behalf of property owner Kenneth Harrison requested a conditional use permit for the purpose of building a second detached dwelling located at 2740 Shady Grove Road.
According to the applicant, the second home is estimated to be approximately 1,300 square feet for and will be for a caretaker situation.
The request was unanimously approved under the condition that the second home is built 50 feet away from the existing home with a shared driveway and not a new one.
Applicant Columbia Drive Management, LLC, requested to rezone approximately 2.9 acres from commercial to industrial for the purpose of opening a manufacturing facility. The property located at 565 Columbia Drive has previously been a shredding company since 1995 and is now relocating, per the applicant. This new manufacturing facility will create 25 new jobs. The request was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
There was a proposed ordinance amendment to zoning regulations to add new farm equipment, farm tractor and farm implement dealerships as a permitted use in commercial zoning districts. The amendment would also add used farm equipment, farm tractors and farm implement sales, service and repair as a conditional use in the commercial zoning district. There was no one present at the public hearing to speak for or against this matter. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the ordinance amendment.
The commissioners unanimously voted to authorize applying for a Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant for acquisition of approximately 429 acres to expand McIntosh Reserve. If the county is awarded the grant, they have agreed to match the funds in an amount up to $300,000. McIntosh Reserve is located in District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds’ jurisdiction.
The commissioners also unanimously authorized IT Director Jacob Parsons to dispose of unserviceable property which includes approximately 162 phone handsets that consists of Yealink SIP-T46G and SIP-T42s series. According to Parsons, the 46G series is an IP Phone professional series that includes a high-resolution TFT color display that displays a rich visual experience. The Yealink T46G supports gigabit ethernet, a variety of devices connections including EHS headset and USB capabilities.The Yealink 42S IP Phone is a 12-line programmable keyed phone that offers the Yealink Optima HD Voice Technology and wideband codec of opus for “superb” sound quality.
The next Carroll County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
