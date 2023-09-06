The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to look at two community development requests, the consent agenda set during the Aug. 31 work session, as well as two other items on the agenda.
The first community development request is a rezoning request for 8.675 acres of 2868 Highway 166 West from Agriculture to Commercial for a special events venue. The applicant’s property is 52 acres but as said during the meeting Tuesday, they only seek to rezone 8.675 acres.
The applicant stated that if approved the project called Laurel Crest would consist of a total of 7,750 square feet and host up to 400 guests. The applicant stated she believes this location was ideal because it is on the highway and about a mile from the bypass and from City Station, according to the applicant.
District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller opened questions for the applicants by confirming that the property would be on a septic tank which was confirmed by the applicant. The second question Fuller asked was in regard to the parking which he asked, “How many square feet is this parking lot? How many cars will it accommodate?”
The applicant informed the Commissioners that the asphalt lot as presented would accommodate 50 cars. However, they would also be able to have people park in the grass as necessary.
Fuller also addressed the issue of lighting which his only concern was to be sure that the lights that are put up are perpendicular to the ground. The last question he had was what time the venue would be closing. He admitted that he would prefer to hear 10:00 p.m. and the applicant’s mentioned the motion for 11:00 p.m. from the planning commission which was approved.
Commissioner Clint Chance added one question for staff which was what the future land use is for the property. The Director of Community Development, Ben Skipper, informed the Commissioners that the future land use is residential.
A motion to approve was made by Fuller and seconded by Commissioner Tommy Lee. The motion was approved 5-2 with Commissioner Ernie Reynolds and Chance opposed.
The second community development request was made for 945 Beulah Church Road which is requesting a youth athletic field. The planning commission recommended approval 5-0 with three recommended stipulations. The first being a gate to be used at the entrance of the field, the second stipulation was no parking signs to be placed on the street, and three the field shall be used on Saturday and Sundays.
Community Development made two recommendations. The first being no lighting to make sure that people are not out at late hours. The second is a commercial driveway approved by public safety to have the road wide enough to make sure there are no serious traffic jams.
Commissioner Danny Bailey asked Skipper, “Can you address the latest concerns about what happens if they sell this property as far as if the conditional use permit goes away?”
Skipper deferred the question to the County Attorney, Stacey Blackmon who said, “In the past, the board has made it only for that applicant and not transferable.”
Bailey lastly asked if there would be a way to limit and enforce the number of people on the property.
Skipper informed the board that, “That’s an extremely difficult thing to do as far as a code enforcement staff. I think with the size of his property, it’s back to what we were concerned about before. What we are concerned about with the number of people is any on street parking. With the current ordinance on the books right now we wouldn’t allow any on street parking.” Skipper explained that, “If any on street parking started happening they would call code enforcement. Code enforcement would go and address the on street parking which then would require him [the applicant] to make more accommodations or reduce the size of participants.”
After a few more questions from the board, Bailey made a motion saying, “approve with the staff’s recommendations, limit it to this applicant only, non-transferable, porta potties must be present, no food trucks allowed, 30 minutes cut off before sunset, and no lighting.” The motion was seconded by Councilman Montrell McClendon. The motion carried 6-1 with the one opposed being Chance.
The next business was the consent agenda which consisted of six items that were placed on the agenda during the previous work session. The items were acceptance of the State of Georgia ARPA Supplemental Grant, an Animal Shelter Equipment Purchase of $16,950, the establishment of the AG Advisory Committee, approval of appealing the 2023 Sales Ratio Study, approval of the bid from Tidwell Traffic Solutions for re-striping and pavement markings, and acceptance of the total land purchase of $2,250,000 using primarily $1,950,000 from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program for the expansion of McIntosh reserve.
The consent agenda received a motion to approve from McClendon and received a seconded before being approved unanimously.
The first business session item was the abandonment of 1.670 acres of West Villa Road which is a dirt road in relation to a rezoning from last month that was approved. The only speaker was the applicant and nobody spoke in opposition during the public hearing.
Blackmon then discussed the resolution with the requirement that the turn around areas are constructed to county standards and dedicated to the county upon completion. The resolution approved of the abandonment and gives the Chairman [Morgan] the power to dispose of the property.
A motion to approve was made by Lee and seconded by Chance. The motion was approved 7-0.
The last item on the agenda was the three appointments to the 20-27 Corridor Joint Development Authority(JDA) which is a three county JDA that includes Carroll County, Haralson County, and Heard County.
Chance gave a motion with three appointees, the first being Lisa Boggs Justice who would serve a one year term, the second being Jeff Matthews who would serve a two year term, and the third being Ben Garrett. A second was made by McClendon.
Prior to the vote, Fuller abstained from the vote due to having not seen one of the appointees’ package. The motion was approved unaniously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.