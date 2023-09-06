The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to look at two community development requests, the consent agenda set during the Aug. 31 work session, as well as two other items on the agenda.

The first community development request is a rezoning request for 8.675 acres of 2868 Highway 166 West from Agriculture to Commercial for a special events venue. The applicant’s property is 52 acres but as said during the meeting Tuesday, they only seek to rezone 8.675 acres.