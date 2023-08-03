The Haralson County Board of Commissioners met for their first meeting of the month on Tuesday night, voting on four agenda items.

Chairman, Ronnie Ridley, opened the meeting discussing Ellis Gordon's request to rezone the Haralson County Tax map located on Cashtown Road from A-1 (agricultural) to R-2 (residential). Gordon requested the split of two houses in front of the property so one could be sold to neighbors across the street. Previously, on July 18, the planning commission approved rezoning with a unanimous 5-0 vote with a required description of their plans.