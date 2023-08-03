The Haralson County Board of Commissioners met for their first meeting of the month on Tuesday night, voting on four agenda items.
Chairman, Ronnie Ridley, opened the meeting discussing Ellis Gordon's request to rezone the Haralson County Tax map located on Cashtown Road from A-1 (agricultural) to R-2 (residential). Gordon requested the split of two houses in front of the property so one could be sold to neighbors across the street. Previously, on July 18, the planning commission approved rezoning with a unanimous 5-0 vote with a required description of their plans.
Commissioners expressed concerns of the rezoning purpose and the extent of the rezone so deep into the property. There was also concern regarding the chance of multiple rezone requests occurring along properties.
Going into agenda item number two of the tax rezone, the board decided to continue discussing the topic at a later date, following previous guidelines, of waiting a month to consider and vote.
Ridley then moved to agenda item three, discussing the new nominees to the Board of appeals (BOA). As discussed at the previous work session on July 18, commissioners determined that a BOA would be beneficial in order to discuss matters such as property variances. Currently there is a zoning board that hears requests and offers suggestions to the commissioners. However, this new board will be under the BOC and allow its members to vote and make decisions on zoning variants without having to go before the commissioners.
Four individuals were nominated to represent each district and one for the county at large. Kevin McPherson was nominated for District 2 Denny Chastain for District 3, Brett Jones for District 4, and Frank Phillips was nominated for the at-large position. The District 1 nominee will be announced at a later date.
Commissioners approved the nominations with each BOA member serving different terms in efforts to maintain a continuous cycle, with McPherson and Jones serving three years while Phillips, Chastain, and the District 1 nominee serving two years.
The discussion of the request for a letter of support in adding a Superior Court Judge to the Tallapoosa Circuit also raised concerns. There are eight circuits in the state with the Tallapoosa judicial circuit being understaffed. As a result, Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy, believes it's a needed position.
As the workload in Polk County increases, assistance is needed in order to create a balance, ultimately offering support to both Polk and Haralson counties. A new judge will be appointed in January 2025, pending judicial and legislation approval.
Commissioners were skeptical whether this letter of support would be fair for Haralson County. Currently, the budget is a 60 and 40 percent split between the counties in the judicial system. Following discussion, commissioners approved the letter of support with a 4-1 vote with the intention of enhancing help in Haralson County if workload is decreased in Polk.
