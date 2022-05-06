After a lengthy discussion among owners of a Villa Rica business and the Carroll County Board of Commissioners at Tuesday's monthly meeting, a vote whether to approve a conditional use permit to Clint and Amberly Nalley did not end in the Nalley's favor.
The couple submitted a conditional use request for 2715 and 2725 northeast Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica. The purpose of the request was to use the permit for an expansion of a special event facility.
The Nalleys are the owners of The Barn at Nalley Properties, where they use the barn on their property for events.
The couple stated that they use their “small barn” to host corporate events, special occasions like birthday parties and family reunions and weddings.
The Nalleys' told the Commission that they want to expand their business by adding another barn on the property which will be climate controlled unlike the one already existing.
Amberly stated that their clients would have an option to use either, but “there will never be two weddings going on at one time.”
According to Ben Skipper, Carroll County's Director of Community Development, the original conditional use permit was issued in August 2019 for the barn the Nalleys already have in place. He said during that meeting the commissioners approved for the Nalleys events to end at midnight to follow the county’s ordinance.
Although the Nalleys had multiple people standing in support of the request, there were concerns from other residents nearby about the noise levels.
According to the Nalleys, they tell their clients their events must end at 10 p.m.
“We live on the property too, it’s our home,” Amberly said.
The commissioners denied this request 6-0 with District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance abstaining.
Applicant Louise Eady submitted a conditional use request to build a second dwelling on her property located at 28 Whitton Road in Roopville.
A family member speaking on Eady’s behalf stated that the purpose of building the second dwelling is for his niece who cares for an 88-year-old relative.
The request was unanimously approved, 7-0.
Applicant Brian Devine of General Dynamics, as a representative for Verizon Wireless requested a conditional use permit to install a cell tower on Jeffrey Chambers’ property located at 1505 Stoney Point Road in Roopville.
According to Devine, the cell service in the area is “weak” because it is a “surface gap fill in site.” Verizon customers cannot use their data in this area, per Devine, so the cell tower will solve that problem.
The commissioners approved the conditional use request unanimously, 7-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.