The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the 2022 millage rate during a special called meeting on Thursday night.
The approved 2022 Carroll County millage rate is 7.58 mills, which is equivalent to $7.58 per $1,000 dollars of taxable property of the unincorporated area of Carroll County, a partial rollback compared to the 2021 millage rate. The tax rate for the incorporated areas of Bowdon, Mount Zion, Roopville, Temple, Villa Rica and Whitesburg of Carroll County are fixed at the 7.58 millage rate.
District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds stated that he would like to “give all of us credit as the board for consistently being conservative in our budget as well in the approach to the millage rate.” According to Reynolds, since 2016, the commissioners have consistently reduced the millage rate.
“I’d like taxpayers to understand that we do take a conservative approach and I am very fortunate to be a part of a group that feels the same. At the same time, I think the county’s cash reserve is very healthy. It is right in target with what ACCG recommends,” Reynolds said.
In 2016, the millage rate was 8.349 mills and each year following there was a partial rollback. Including most recently with 2021 millage rate being 7.639 and now with the partial rollback 2022’s millage rate will be 7.58.
According to the resolution, the tax rate for the incorporated area of Carrollton of Carroll County is fixed at 6.20 mills, which is equivalent to $6.20 per $1,000 of taxable property. The resolution states “this reduction for the incorporated areas of Carrollton and Bremen addresses fire protection throughout the county and is the result of the service delivery agreement contract adopted September 1999, amended November 2012 and October 2018 by all county and city governing authority.”
In addition to the foregoing levy, an additional education tax is levied for school purposes used in Carroll County as passed and recommended by the Carroll County Board of Education of 17.50 mills, which is equivalent to $17.50 per $1,000 of taxable property for 2022.
According to District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance, the state of Georgia is the eighth largest state in the nation and has 159 counties, which is second most counties in the nation behind Texas. With that being said, Carroll County has the 13th lowest millage rate in the state of Georgia.
Chance discussed the Reassessment Relief Act of 2001, commonly known as the floating homestead exemption. Beginning in the tax cycle year of 2003, this frozen property values for residents from that point forward after the purchase, build or preexisting values for anyone that applied for the homestead exemption, per Chance.
The homestead exemption is only applicable to unincorporated Carroll County. If an individual lives within a municipality or under 65 years of age and pays school taxes, the homestead exemption would not apply to that part of the tax bill, per Chance.
“The floating homestead benefits tens of thousands of properties inside of Carroll County. Overall, the property tax digest revenue will increase for the county, but that’s for multiple reasons. One is our county continues to grow so we have more taxpayers actually paying taxes than we did in the previous year. Then commercial and non-homestead exempt properties are affected differently,” Chance said.
Thousands of unincorporated parcels will receive a tax decrease this year. This is because the net taxable income is frozen as stated by the float, but since the county has rolled back the rate multiplied by the same consistent taxable value for many parcels, that will result in an actual decrease in taxes owed for the unincorporated county portion for many, but not all, property owners.
The levied taxes will be collected by the tax commissioner of Carroll County.
