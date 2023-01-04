The first meeting of 2023 of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners was a first for one of its members and there was plenty of business to discuss including held their monthly meeting on Tuesday to consider a conditional use permit request, appoint individuals to vacant positions on county boards, and discuss county business that would have been covered initially during the work session that was canceled at the end of 2022.
One of the items brought before the commissioners came from the Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Jodie Goodman. She asked the commissioners to consider approving a lease for a second dispatch space for the crisis response team to operate out of Fire Station 16 located at 680 Tumlin Lake Road in Villa Rica. There are four office spaces and CCMHA will be taking two, leaving one to be a common space. The last will continue to be used by one of Barnwell’s employees. This was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
Some commissioners expressed concern during open discussion about operational expenses and if the roles of the crisis response team might conflict with the employees of the fire station, but Commissioner Montrel McClendon made the point from his perspective as an educator that despite any of those points of concern, this is beneficial to the citizens of the county.
“We need to look at it as this is our response team, period. This is just another facet of what we can do for the public instead of this is a liability here. Everything these guys do is a liability, period. And that’s the choice we make to pick up and take care of on the backend with insurance and things like that. It’s a part of the job,” McClendon said. “...Being an educator I can tell you, they go out on calls sometimes, I’ve taught some of these students and dealt with the issues and they’re adults now and they’re in public and the last thing they need is to be put in the back of a police car. It is their job to walk up to access that. As they work together they can pull those resources in to use those resources as they need it. This is a really good thing for the county.”
Goodman's request was approved unanimously.
After Chairman Michelle Morgan called the meeting to order with all commissioners present including newly elected District 6 Commissioner Danny Bailey, making this his first meeting of his term, Community Development Director Ben Skipper presented a conditional use permit request from applicants and property owners Ken and Alyson Nesbitt for a second attached dwelling at their home located at 851 Shirey Dairy Road in Carrollton. According to Skipper, the family is looking to expand an existing pool house.
The proposed dwelling will be a 1,300 square feet pool house, which by ordinance would be considered a second home, although it will only be used to host pool guests without having to go to the main home. The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the conditional use permit for the Nesbitts.
Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell presented his request for a proposal from William Fire Apparatus to refurbish a pumper engine for $276,234, using insurance settlement proceeds for engine five. According to Barnwell, this refurbishment will be “almost a brand new truck.” The commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Director of Solid Waste Jacqueline Dost had two requests to present to the commissioners. First, Dost asked them to consider bids for fencing and concrete for the Temple Convenience Center. There were three final bids for Dost to consider, but she selected B. W. West Fence Company, a known vendor to Carroll County and have worked with Public Works in the past. They will provide 369' of 10' tall nine gauge galvanized chain link fences with three extended barb wire.
Dost and Director of Keep Carroll Beautiful Martyna Griffin also asked the commissioners to approve acceptance of a Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division Grant in the amount of $46,695 with an in-kind match by the County in the amount of $11,500, for a total of $58,195. The purpose of this is to reduce solid waste in Georgia and recover valuable materials through recycling, waste reduction, and/or diversion.
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve both of Dost’s requests for her department.
Recreation Director Thad Ferguson also had two purchase requests for the commissioners. First, Ferguson asked the commissioners to consider approving purchase of ABI Force infield machine and infield grooming equipment from Tri-State Pump & Control, Inc. for $31,063.89 with SPLOST funds. The ABI Force is an infield machine that comes with basic infield grooming equipment (rakes, mats, and drags) plus it has the ability to add on attachments to make it more versatile.
These attachments alone would save thousands of dollars in the long run when it comes to lip removal and laser grading the fields, per Ferguson.
“When we got quotes on lip removal and laser grading infields back in late 2020, the price was around $15,000. Due to the amount of use our fields get each year from recreation practices, games and travel ball tournaments, we truly need to remove lips and laser grade fields every year. By purchasing this machine, it gives us the ability to do this work in-house versus sending it out for bid to a third party,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson also asked the commissioners to consider bids for equipment for two playgrounds at the recreation complex to be paid for with SPLOST funds. The playgrounds that are located at the baseball fields and softball fields are the ones in need of updating. According to Ferguson, they are roughly 20 years old and parts are no longer made for the equipment that is in place meaning when equipment malfunctions or breaks there is nothing that can be done about it.
Ferguson recommended accepting the bid from KorKar Superior in Carrollton for the playground project. They will supply playground structures, a rubber floor/base, and installation for the price of $69,340.10.
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the Recreation Department’s purchase requests.
The commissioners unanimously voted to select Commissioner Clint Chance to serve as the vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners. The role of the vice chairman is to lead meetings in the absence of the chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.