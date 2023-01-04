The first meeting of 2023 of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners  was a first for one of its members and there was plenty of business to discuss including held their monthly meeting on Tuesday to consider a conditional use permit request, appoint individuals to vacant positions on county boards, and discuss county business that would have been covered initially during the work session that was canceled at the end of 2022.

One of the items brought before the commissioners came from the  Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Jodie Goodman. She asked the commissioners to consider approving a lease for a second dispatch space for the crisis response team to operate out of Fire Station 16 located at 680 Tumlin Lake Road in Villa Rica. There are four office spaces and CCMHA will be taking two, leaving one to be a common space. The last will continue to be used by one of Barnwell’s employees. This was unanimously approved by the commissioners.

