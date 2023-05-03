The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday May 2, 2023, to look at rezoning requests, voting on the consent agenda, and appointments to the Community Development Board of Appeals.

The first request was a conditional use permit at South Highway 27 and Lowell Road. The applicant was Remington Omni Enterprise LLC. The applicant was looking to get a permit to allow for the building of two self storage buildings and RV/Boat Storage. The planning commission voted 3-3 meaning there were no recommendations for the council. The land is located in district four which is Commissioner Steve Fuller’s district but Lowell Road is shared with Commissioner Ernie Reynolds.

