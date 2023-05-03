The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday May 2, 2023, to look at rezoning requests, voting on the consent agenda, and appointments to the Community Development Board of Appeals.
The first request was a conditional use permit at South Highway 27 and Lowell Road. The applicant was Remington Omni Enterprise LLC. The applicant was looking to get a permit to allow for the building of two self storage buildings and RV/Boat Storage. The planning commission voted 3-3 meaning there were no recommendations for the council. The land is located in district four which is Commissioner Steve Fuller’s district but Lowell Road is shared with Commissioner Ernie Reynolds.
There was concern from citizens opposed to the permit that were worried about light pollution, traffic, high speeds on Lowell Road, and the proposed entrance by the applicant on Lowell Road. Fuller made a motion to deny which was seconded by Commissioner Montrell McClendon. It was denied 7-0 by the board of commissioners.
The second request was a rezoning at 918 West Highway 78 in Villa Rica. Brenda Milam was the applicant and was looking to rezone her .64 acres from office and institutional to commercial for Milam to sell the land to a potential buyer to use as a used car sales business. The property is located in Commissioner Tommy Lee’s district.
The only concern was from a neighboring property of the potential that there will be a lot of mechanical work done. The potential buyer and neighbor were able to work out the issue and ensure that no serious mechanical work will be done. Lee made a motion to approve with the stipulation that no mechanical work be done on site. McClendon seconded the motion which carried 6-1, opposed by Commissioner Clint Chance.
The third rezoning was in Reynolds district at 3015 East Highway 166. The request to rezone contains five acres which would switch from commercial to agriculture for livestock. The owner of the land who was applying is Alvaro Garcia. Reynolds informed the Board of Commissioners that he had not received any calls, texts, or emails from people against the rezoning. Reynolds made a motion to approve which was seconded by Fuller. The motion passed 7-0.
The consent agenda, which included the Child Abuse Prevention And Treatment Act (CAPTA) Grant, GMASS Contract for Appraisal Services, and Planning and Zoning Board, was decided on at the work session on April 27, 2023. The Consent Agenda was passed 7-0 by the BOC.
The final business was the appointments to the Community Development Board of Appeals. Commissioner Chance proposed the appointment of Jim Stevenson, Commissioner Fuller proposed Clifford Tribble and Commissioner Danny Bailey proposed reappointing Bill Hodge. The appointments were approved 7-0 by the BOC.
