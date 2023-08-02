The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to discuss a rezoning at 1121 West Villa Road, the consent agenda that was created during the work session on July 27, and two other items listed in the business session. Commissioner Danny Bailey was not at the meeting but called in to vote on items.

The rezoning request at 1121 West Villa Road was to change from a manufactured home subdivision to Industrial for climate controlled storage and RV parking. Tractor trailer parking was initially on the rezoning application but the applicant stated they felt this would not be a good spot for tractor trailers to park. The parcel is located in District 3 which is Tommy Lee’s district.