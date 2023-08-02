The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to discuss a rezoning at 1121 West Villa Road, the consent agenda that was created during the work session on July 27, and two other items listed in the business session. Commissioner Danny Bailey was not at the meeting but called in to vote on items.
The rezoning request at 1121 West Villa Road was to change from a manufactured home subdivision to Industrial for climate controlled storage and RV parking. Tractor trailer parking was initially on the rezoning application but the applicant stated they felt this would not be a good spot for tractor trailers to park. The parcel is located in District 3 which is Tommy Lee’s district.
The property is currently placed behind commercial properties that face Highway 78. According to the application, “Currently this property is zoned for a mobile home subdivision. The dirt road is not well lit and has been known for a place for people to participate in illegal activities.”
Once the applicant introduced the item there were five minutes remaining on the initial timer. Nobody spoke in opposition of the project meaning that the public hearing was finished and questions were opened to Commissioners.
Commissioners Steve Fuller asked about the security and monitoring of the facility as well as a way to make sure people are not living in the RV.
At that time, Doug Dickinson came up to explain saying, “We currently have the West Georgia Covered RV Storage over in Carroll County in the City of Villa Rica off of Liberty Road. It’s a 24 hour access, but we have a system that, whoever goes in there at any time we know at any time we know which customer has their own code. Everybody has their own code. They can go in the gate. It’s lit up. It has cameras.” Dickinson continues, “We can go back and know what time they went in. We can see what they’re doing.”
Dickinson also explained that they have had one case of someone coming in to live in their RV, but he was caught three days into it.
After some discussion of the design of the storage units and front entrance and the amount of gravel versus asphalt, Commissioner Tommy Lee made the motion to approve “with the stipulation that no truck parking and you put a little stone on the entrance and the buildings.”
The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clint Chance and approved unanimously.
The consent agenda had six items made up of the dissolving of the seven county Joint Development Authority(JDA), the creation of a new JDA consisting of Haralson County, Heard County, and Carroll County, a resolution to exchange personal property with the Carroll County School System, a resolution involving a National Opioid Settlement with Publix, an engagement letter with Rushton and Company, LLC to perform the Carroll County Audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023, and lastly the Change Order for the Admin Building Readiness with Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Montrell McClendon and seconded by Commissioner Ernie Reynolds. The motion was approved unanimously.
The next item on the agenda was the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) which was presented by Linda Blanchard, Children in Needs of Service (CHINS) Team Coordinator. Blanchard asked for the consideration of approving the JAG grant for FY2023 being awarded to the Carroll County Juvenile Court. The grant which has been used by Carroll County on many occasions is used for psychological evaluations and counseling for juveniles that do not have health insurance.
The motion to approve was made by McClendon and seconded by Lee and approved unanimously.
The final item on the agenda was a resolution regarding the abandonment of 1.131 acres of West Villa Road in relation to the rezoning request. The road that is being abandoned by Carroll County is where the newly rezoned climate controlled storage and RV parking would be located. After the Commissioners received confirmation that this would not be an issue from the Public Works Director, Danny Yates, Lee made a motion to approve which was seconded by Chance and passed unanimously. A public hearing will be held in the future regarding the proposed abandonment.
