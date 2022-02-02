At the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, zoning requests were passed as was the consent agenda.
In the opening of the meeting, there were no public comments made leading to a quick transition into the zoning session.
The first property into consideration was 130 East Lake Buckhorn Road in Temple with a request to rezone approximately five acres of land from agricultural to residential for the purpose of splitting property to build an additional residence.
Owner/applicant Phillip Smith was present at the meeting to speak on his family's behalf. The purpose of their rezoning request was so they can divide the property to build a second home which will share a driveway with the existing home. This project will require a one- time split of the property.
Staff let the board know that an adjacent neighbor had called to inquire about the request, but stated that she had no problem with it, and that Smith “does good work.” The Board of Commissioners voted to approve this motion 6-0 with no opposing views.
There was also a request to rezone 2.72 acres of land at the corner of Stripling Chapel and Central High Road from R3 residential to commercial for the purpose of a landscaping company and tree service. Applicant William Rodriguez spoke to commissioners and stated he had been doing business for over 15 years with his tree and lawn care service and in order to continue doing so he needs the property rezoned.
When Rodriguez was asked about large equipment by Commissioner Simpson, he clarified that he would only use small equipment as he only does tree service and lawn care.
It was also noted that although neighbors have complained about him keeping a messy yard, no opposition was present. Commissioners approved the request unanimously.
The final subject of the zoning session was a zoning ordinance amendment to define and regulate horizontal apartments. County Attorney Avery Jackson presented the proposed ordinance, stating that the county is trying to get ahead of the new trend of horizontal apartments. The vote to approve was 4-1 with Commissioner Simpson voting against approval.
Consideration to approve a law enforcement training grant for $14,945 to purchase equipment and supplies to be used by the sheriff’s office and consideration of timber and pulpwood harvesting ordinance that was discussed during the Jan. 27 work session were also voted on during this meeting. Only one vote was taken in reference to both and it was approved unanimously.
