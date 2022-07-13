The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss rezoning requests, county business and approval of the consent agenda.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called the meeting to order with all commissioners present.
Morgan presented a special proclamation in the beginning of the meeting for Joseph Charles Robinson, a member of Boy Scout Troop 39, for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
“The Carroll County Board of Commissioners recognize the valuable contributions of scouting to our community and to our nation. The rank of Eagle Scout requires years of dedication and commitment and is the highest achievable in scouting and is an honor earned by only a small percentage of youth involved in the organization,” Morgan said when reading the proclamation.
Applicant William Yancey requested a conditional use permit for the purpose of building a second detached dwelling on his property located at 1248 Whooping Creek Road, where he has been living for over 20 years.
According to Yancey, he is planning to make an addition to an existing barn which will be living space for his mother, who is under his care.
There was no one present to speak in opposition of this request. The commissioners approved Yancey’s conditional use permit, 7-0.
Applicant Heath Cummings submitted a request to rezone approximately 8.66 acres from agricultural to residential in order to split property pursuant to settlement of the last will and testament of his grandfather, M. G. Helton.
According to Cummings, he is settling an estate and the purpose of the rezone is to split the property. The property has six homes, located at 580, 590, 602, 604, 606, and 608 McCurdy Road in Villa Rica, and the plan is to split the property so that each home has at least one acre of land, but one resultant parcel will continue to have two homes on it.
There was no one present to speak in opposition of this request. The commissioners approved the rezoning 7-0.
Applicant, Island Investors, LLC, requested to rezoned approximately 8.89 acres, located at 946 Carrollton Highway in Temple, from commercial to industrial for the purpose of trailer storage and general light warehouse/industrial use. The property owner is Jordan Commercial Properties.
Randy Wright spoke in favor of the request and is buying the property. According to Wright he wants to use the property for truck and RV storage with no plans to build at this time. In the future, Wright may build a small building.
There was no opposition to this request. The commissioners approved the rezoning request 7-0.
There were four items on the consent agenda to be voted for with two of the original items, solid waste agreement with Waste Industries Atlanta and solid waste agreement with ETC of Georgia, postponed.
The Georgia Indigent Defense Services Agreement which is an agreement between the public defender office and the county to implement the provisions of the Georgia Indigent Defense Act of 2003, the Parks Department’s purchase of a tractor and mower for the price of $71,950, the construction of a new multi purpose field to be paid for with $513,500 in SPLOST funds, and the formal restructure of a solid waste department position from temporary/full-time to permanent/part-time were all voted on as one item and unanimously approved by the commissioners.
Lynda Blanchard, juvenile court CHINS coordinator, asked for consideration of the application for the Byrne Grant renewal that is done each year. The amount of the grant is $16,088, which she will use for psych and competency evaluations and counseling for the youth that are in juvenile court.
The commissioners approved the grant renewal 7-0.
The transit plan developed by Three Rivers Regional Commission to determine transit needs and goals for the future conditions to provide safe and dependable transit for the citizens of Carroll County through public-private partnerships was approved 7-0.
The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be August 2 at 6 p.m.
