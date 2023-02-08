The agenda was light during the Haralson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday night. In the absence of District 1 Commissioner David Tarpley, the only real vote to authorize the purchase a refurbished fire truck for the county fire truck was but a formality after a time constraint necessitated the issuance of a county purchase order.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said he contacted each Commissioner and got approval before going forward with the fire truck purchase at less than one-fourth of the cost of a new one.
The Haralson County Fire Department just “pushed in” a brand new fire engine in December. In January, the department asked for two more engines to replace outdated vehicles and curb maintenance costs.
Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker stood in front of the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting in January asking for two new Frontline fire engines costing $410,000 each, fully equipped.
The Board of Commissioners voted in that January meeting to approve the purchase of one fire engine and tabled the discussion of the second until the Jan. 17 work session. The item did not come up during that work session, but a solution has been worked out since.
Two resolutions recognizing Arbor Day as well as the Haralson County Schools Future Farmer’s of America, which is in the top 4% in the U.S.
“I thank you for what you are doing,” said District 3 Commissioner John Daniel who read the FFA resolution, to those from HCSD’s FFA program in attendance, “for these students, for the future of agriculture, the state of Georgia and for our school system.”
