During Tuesday evening’s Carroll County Board of Commissioners meeting, a nonbinding version of the intergovernmental agreement relating to the Eastside Tax Allocation District in Villa Rica was approved.
The commissioners voted to approve the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) 4-3 with Commissioners Steve Fuller, Ernie Reynolds and George Chambers in opposition of the motion made by District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance.
“Some of the positives definitely outweigh the negatives,” Chance said.
Prior to the vote, Chance went over a few points within the IGA that have been amended or changed since the original write up.
According to the IGA, the county’s participation in the TAD shall be limited to a 30 year period or the final payment on the covered bonds, whichever comes earlier. The time frame begins Dec. 31, 2024 and ends on that same day in 2054.
Point 5.10.1 states “unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the county, in the event that the TAD recognizes any excess increment with respect to a tax year, the portion of the excess increment attributable to the County’s share of ad valorem property taxes in the TAD shall, within 90 days after the end of such calendar year, be paid back to the county.”
“The city in their negotiations back with us wanted to leave that if there was any excess in each calendar year that would automatically go back to repay the bonds. We believe that adding the language unless otherwise agreed to in writing by the county would give us the opportunity if we wanted to do so. But at such time we’re not willing to agree on the front end to have that specifically stated in writing,” Chance said.
In article six of the IGA, it states that the city of Villa Rica would agree to issue covered bonds in an amount sufficient to provide funds for the payment to the county upon the first issuance of covered bonds an aggregate amount of $6 million for the construction and equipping of a fire station on site including the acquisition of two fire trucks. The county will use those funds to construct, install and equip a new fire station.
In addition, the IGA goes on to say that the city of Villa Rica would agree to pay the county $500,000 annually with the first payment to be made three calendar months after a certificate of occupancy is granted to the fire station and annually after during the existence of the TAD.
“I’ve been asked 1000 times, am I for the TAD or am I against the TAD. I’ve tried to be as consistent as I can, the mayor and the city council are the first point of elected body for the citizens of Villa Rica. They unanimously voted that they would like to create a TAD and move that forward. They have asked ourselves, and they have asked the school board system to be a part of that. I do not feel like it is incumbent upon the shoulders of the county to single handedly say yes or no about the TAD, but it is incumbent upon us to take what they have sent us and try to do the very best job that we can in representing the county, representing the citizens that also includes the citizens in the city of Villa Rica,” Chance said.
According to Chance’s motion, this agreement is non-binding until such time if applicable, the Carroll County legal counsel brings a finalized version with all amenable materials, such as but not limited to a satisfactory agreement between the Carroll County School System and the city of Villa Rica relating to the TAD, the final redevelopment plans by the city of Villa Rica in any and all other pertinent materials.
Of the opposing commissioners, Reynolds was the only one to give his opinion on the matter.
“One thing that it seems like we’re doing here is indicating that Villa Rica is one of our municipalities that is going to forge ahead and do what they want to do regardless of whether we have an agreement or not an agreement, so we’d better scramble and hurry up and bend to their beckon call. To me that sounds like the tail is wagging the dog and I don’t like being the tail, especially being the county seat. I guess my opinion is we’re supposed to be the dog regardless of what Villa Rica wants to do. I would like us to consider sincerely the cost of this because, in my opinion, this decision decides the future fate of Carroll County, and where we are headed,” Reynolds said.
