Carroll County’s Board of Commissioners hosted their monthly meeting Tuesday to vote on multiple items discussed in the most recent work session with all present except Commissioner Steve Fuller.
There were two citizens who signed up to speak during the public comment session about different topics. During public comments, the Board allows citizens to voice their concerns with a three minute limit.
Keith Knowles, of Villa Rica, began his comments mentioning the film agreement that was voted on later in the meeting, but switched to speaking about first responders not receiving their bonus pay after the initial voting to approve it took place in December.