The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the 2022 millage rate during a special called meeting on Thursday night.

The approved 2022 Carroll County millage rate is 7.58 mills, which is equivalent to $7.58 per $1,000 dollars of taxable property of the unincorporated area of Carroll County, a partial rollback compared to the 2021 millage rate. The tax rate for the incorporated areas of Bowdon, Mount Zion, Roopville, Temple, Villa Rica and Whitesburg of Carroll County are fixed at the 7.58 millage rate.

Trending Videos