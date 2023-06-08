Normally the consent agenda vote is just a formality on the to-do list of a governing body's meeting, especially after arduous discussion during work sessions leading up to any particular consent agenda approval.
Tuesday's portion of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners meeting wasn't so cut and dry.
Last week’s work session, sans Commissioner Steve Fuller placed the item of the Coweta Judicial Circuit Resolution. That item was removed from the consent agenda to allow Fuller the chance to air his comments.
Fuller wanted to discuss the Committee that is being created rather than the resolution itself. Fuller initially asked for the item to be tabled until the July meeting in order to meet with Judge John Simpson and ask some questions. Commissioner Clint Chance told the BOC that, “I have had some conversations with the District Attorney Mr. Cranford, and I know one of the comments was that we hoped that the committee's process could move along somewhat in a timely fashion so that whatever decision the board does come up with, if it’s in congruent with the rest of the decisions that are being made in the other counties, that it’s something that there’s ample time to move forward in discussing things with the legislature. Based off of that information I don’t know, I mean I want to be amenable to your concerns but in the same note putting it off an entire other month that may run into a problem because then the committee is not necessarily functioning or running during that time frame. Of course I have nothing to do with the makeup of that committee even though I was asked to be on it, but I would have some concerns based off conversations that I’ve had for us to delay that a month."
Fuller replied that his concerns stemmed from "no representation on this committee from the District Attorney’s Office or Public Defender’s Office."
This is going to affect them so why are they not on the committee?” Fuller asked.
“I did have a conversation today with the Public Defender and with the District Attorney. I stated to them as far as my work on the committee I would certainly be calling them. There’s already been some information sent to me from the Public Defender," Chance said after clarifying that he had nothing to do with the make-up of the committee. "I guess there’s two proposals on the table as Judge Simpson presented. Possibly a Carroll-Heard or another option of a Carroll-Heard-Troup so I received some documentation. But much like we do with the budget process I explained to both of them that I would be reaching out and working with them singularly as I am represented on the committee. But here again I am not speaking for the committee because I did not form it. They would be involved as far as I’m concerned as far as my placement on the committee, but I can’t speak to anything past that."
“I can go along with this as long as you can assure me that with two commissioners on this board that you guys can represent the DA and the Public Defender," Fuller said. "That they get a say so in this.”
“I can give you my word as I just stated," Chance replied. "I have been in contact with them and will continue to be in contact with them as a member of the committee."
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan then clarified to Fuller saying, “Judge Simpson put the committee together and I am just going to guess the DA is in favor of the circuit split. He has already spoken at Rotary and some other organizations, the pastor’s lunch, so he is in favor of it. I think what it is for us is Carroll County. What is the best way to do it that benefits Carroll County citizens, so I don’t know necessarily that the DA being on that committee would be advantageous, but your questions about the public defender would be good. It could be that you [Chance] just ask him [Simson] if he would add her to the committee or if y’all as a committee would want to add her.”
“I’ll be happy to ask,” Chance replied, which got approval from Fuller.
“To Commissioner Chance’s point, I heard from Herb Crandford, too and he mentioned as far as time frame just hoping that we could get something out or the committee could get something out by the middle of August again as you said Commissioner [Chance] not to postpone legislation action," Commissioner Ernie Reynolds said.
Fuller finished the conversation adding that, “In my conversations with the judge today, he emphasized that another jurisdiction, and I’m not going to say who, they kinda rushed through it. He said that it is a disaster. He wants to make sure and I agree that when we do this we do it correctly, but I don’t wanna drag our feet on it.”
The BOC then approved unanimously to "approve as presented with the hopes that the committee would add any other voices or ask any questions of people who are not on the committee.”
The committee that was approved consists of Judge John Simpson, Judge Dennis Blackmon, Judge Dusty Hightower, Judge Erica Tisinger, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards, Commissioner Clint Chance, and Commissioner Danny Bailey.
The remaining items on the consent agenda consisted of the Opioid and Fentanyl Awareness Campaign, the Transit Contract Renewal for Fiscal Year 23-24, appointment of Region 4 EMS Council - Position One and Position Four, an appointment to the Carroll County Board of Family and Children Services, an appointment to the Region Six Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Planning Board, and the purchase of a new Public Works Vehicle.
The Opioid and Fentanyl Awareness Campaign is a $35,000 project that’s mission is to tackle two problems. The first being, “lack of awareness about Fentanyl in the City of Carrollton and Carroll County,” and the second being, “People in Carroll County are affected by Fentanyl.” The campaign will consist of video, print, and digital ads with the goal of taking care of those problems.
The Transit Contract Renewal according to the agenda is, “Consideration of Section 5307/5311 Public Transportation Service Agreement for operation of Three Rivers Regional Transit System between the Board of Commissioners of Carroll County and Three Rivers Commission for the period beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024 for the annual local match of $70,000, and authorize the Chairman to execute the Agreement.”
According to Three Rivers Regional Commission’s website, they are a, “10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Merwether, Pike Spalding, Troup and Upson. Each of these counties in the West Central Georgia region benefit from the services provided by Three Regional Commission which include aging services, workforce development, transportation, and local and regional planning.
The next three items of the agenda were appointments by the BOC. Tim Padgett and Gary Thomas were chosen to be reappointed to the Region 4 EMS Council. As for the Carroll County Board of Family and Children Services, Jill Adams was nominated to be appointed. Judge Edith Haney was reappointed to the Region Six Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Planning Board.
The Public Works Vehicle Purchase will utilize SPLOST funds not to exceed the amount of $51,000 and it will be reimbursed by insurance funds
The BOC approved of the consent agenda 6-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.