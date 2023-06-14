After a week’s recess from their first set of discussions regarding the new budget, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to discuss changes to the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 as well as a budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2023.
It led to some tense discussion and a narrow voting outcome.
The final motion for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approved with stipulations including a decrease in a raise for Deputy Fire Chief Dave Wade from initially proposed $15,000 from BOC Chair Michelle Morgan to $7,500.
Commissioner Ernie Reynolds opened the discussion by making the motion with two stipulations.
Morgan informed Reynolds that he would need to read the full motion before anyone could make a second.
Reynolds prefaced his motion saying, “First I would like to say that this budget vote was not postponed at all to see if we could cut employee’s salaries. That was not any of the intent. It was to postpone because of seeing some inequity.”
The alleged inequity Reynolds mentioned was discussed during the June 6 meeting which Reynold’s accused Morgan of being unfair to 600 county employees by giving a 16%, 27% and 39% raise to three employees in her office.
However, a press release given to the Times-Georgian from Morgan’s office stated, “It should be clarified that these pay increases were approved by the Board of Commissioners during the June 2022 meeting. These increases were granted by the Board of Commissioners based on promotions, certifications and changes in job responsibilities.”
“These women working in the Commission office provide vital support to the Chairman, commissioners, department heads, and most importantly, the citizens who reach out daily,” the statement continued. “Chairman Morgan has successfully streamlined the Commission office, reducing the number of office employees to two, compared to three or four employees that previous Chairmen have had.”
The release also mentions that emails were sent to the commissioners on February 17, 2023, as well as April 17, 2023. The emails were given to the Times-Georgian along with the press release and provided salary information as well as giving reasoning for discrepancies for any raises that did not match the $1 an hour or $2,080 salary increase as requested by Commissioner Reynolds. The documents attached correspondence shows the discrepancies for the large raises that Reynolds expressed were for the Communication Director who received a $10,400.20 raise, a $12,000.82 raise for an Administrative Specialist, and a $23,760.00 raise for the Solid Waste Director. Each item in the attachment mentioned that the item was approved by the board during the budget discussions.
Reynolds then proceeded to read out his motion by adding a section to the budget resolution that states, “Through the budgetarian limitations expressed in the county charter, the full Board of Commissioners shall be notified and approve or disapprove of any wage or salary increase at or above a certain percentage. I would say 10% of any county employee’s prior fiscal year salary, regardless of title or position changes excluding constitutional officers as permitted by state legislation.”
The second change was decreasing a raise from $15,000 to $7,500. Reynolds initially referred to the individual listed for the raise as “a certain individual” and it was later brought up in conversation that this raise belonged to the Deputy Fire Chief. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clint Chance.
Morgan deferred to the County Attorney Avery Jackson regarding the changes and the potential conflict with the charter. Jackson said, “As to the particular question, whether these items can be added to the budget resolution, I would just say the charter says that, ‘the chairman has the exclusive authority to appoint, remove, and fix the compensation of all employees and officials of the county.’ That it was the charter specifically reads.
Commissioner Chance then asked the County Attorney, “What does the charter say about the full Board of Commissioners authority in approving the budget as presented, and furthermore, if there is line items that the Board of Commissioners have reviewed that spell out certain employees and spell out certain raises how does the ambiguity come into effect if the board is approving what is before it only for that to possibly to change completely the very next day?”
Jackson answered the question saying, “The board is approving the total budget. The chairman and finance director have presented that budget to the board with explanations of what they intend to use within that budget and for it.”
Jackson answered another question from Chance saying, “The board can change the total amount of the budget and the different department’s budget and the line items of the budget.”
Chance expressed during discussion that he felt like the board has authority but then they do not.
“And I will say on the record for myself that I don’t want to prevent the Chairman from being able to have flexibilities at all,” Chance said. “I think she should have flexibilities to adjust. I think it is clear she has firing and hiring so I’m not questioning the Chairman’s authority in that perspective, but I would simply say that if I have a document in front of me that has specific things listed out it is understanding that is the very thing that I am approving. So I would see a conflict to say that there’s nothing I can do about it if there’s a line item I don’t like later in the budget.”
Jackson clarified that, “if we are talking about a particular employee’s salary, the board can not say if that employee gets his raise or doesn’t get his raise. If we are talking about the total amount in a line item on the budget. The board would say I want to reduce that line by say $7,500.”
Jackson then answered a question from Fuller, concerning if it was allowed with salaries, informing the board that if a salary is already given there could be potential issues because once a salary is given it runs such as, “if they’re under the civil service system, they’re required to follow through certain procedures before decreasing someone’s salary because that’s in the Civil Service Policy and Procedures.”
Fuller then talked about the three specific raises that Reynolds had a problem with mentioning that the increases were given due to people being promoted into new positions as well as people receiving certifications.
Reynolds replied, saying that “The raises were 16% for no additional duties, 27% for a very minor additional responsibility, and 38.8% going from manager where the person was doing the same thing.”
Reynolds later expressed that he was never informed about these raises before they asked his fellow Commissioners.
“How many remember that the Communications Director was going to be getting a $10,400 raise, that the Administrative Specialist was going to be getting a $12,000 raise and that the Solid Waste department change from a manager to director was going to get a 38.8% raise or $23,760.00?”
Morgan explained to Reynolds that these changes had been brought before the Board during the budgeting as it says the reason in an email to the BOC as well.
“Look I am gonna say this we have had many discussions about bringing people in leadership roles to a market salary,” Commissioner Montrell McClendon said. “We’ve talked about it. We’ve talked about it for years and this past year we’ve done that. I sat in on it before, we’ve paid an employee a certain amount and once they got the certification they moved up to the full salary. That’s one of those.”
“Guys I most certainly can not go along with the fact that all of sudden I am going to tell the office of the Chairman ‘you need to do it this way, but I am not gonna tell anyone else that they can’t do it this way or they don’t do it that way.’ And I am here to set the budget for everybody across the board. I can’t get behind that tonight,” McClendon added.
After agreement from Morgan to have the Human Resources department inform the Board of Commissioners about raises as they happen, Reynolds made an amendment to his motion that would fit better with the charter, which was read aloud by Morgan for clarification.
“There is a motion on the floor to approve the budget as presented with the Chairman agreeing to give any 10% raises a notification to the commissioners and reduce the Deputy Fire Chief’s raise by $7,500,” she said.
Prior to asking for a vote, Morgan asked Reynolds why he wanted to decrease the raise.
Reynolds replied saying, “Just for equity at the top.”
Chance added in asking if the other department’s deputy chief would be getting a $15,000 raise.
“The reason the Chief and I have requested that $15,000 is to get the Deputy Chief in line with other department heads such as within the sheriff’s department within the other fire departments around us,” Morgan said, and “to keep the Deputy Chief because he could easily leave and go elsewhere.”
“Well I think the Deputy Fire Chief has done an outstanding job.” Chance said in response. “I think he’s very likable, he serves on a committee with me. I think an additional $7,500 is definitely on the way to move him toward that. And that is where I stand on the second.”
Morgan then reread the motion one more time clarifying that the email notification would be coming from Human Resources and took the vote. The motion passed 4-3 with Reynolds, Chance, Commissioner Tommy Lee, and Commissioner Danny Bailey in favor. Morgan, McClendon and Fuller voted in opposition to the motion.
