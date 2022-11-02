The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their regular scheduled meeting to vote on the consent agenda and discuss some items of business that were not a part of the work session agenda.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called the meeting to order with all commissioners present. The consent agenda consisted of nine items that were unanimously approved by the council.
Captain Ken Reeves from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office requested the purchase of a traffic vehicle in the amount of $30,179.35. The vehicle will be paid for using funds received for the damaged vehicle.
Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell spoke on behalf of his department’s request to purchase a quick response vehicle staffed by two certified firefighters with the same level of training as current staff in the amount of $175,000 from the general fund. This unit will respond to incidents that do not need pumper or aerial capabilities.
The purpose of purchasing the truck would be to reduce wear and tear on larger fire engines and ladder trucks on incidents that do not require them and reduce costs associated with indeicents by utilizing more efficient vehicles.
Recreation Department Director Thad Ferguson accepted bids for the new multipurpose field project with irrigation and sod. Two companies were considered to be chosen for the project. Muse Landscaping in Carrollton submitted a bid of $125,850 and Tri Scapes in Alpharetta submitted a bid for $137,797.50. Ferguson selected Muse Landscaping for the irrigation and sod portion of the project, which was approved with the consent agenda.
The commissioners also granted Georgia Power an underground easement to provide electric service to the new multipurpose field located at 1201 Newnan Road.
Financial Director Alecia Searcy’s three resolutions were approved with the consent agenda. The Georgia Fund One resolution authorizes investment of sales tax project funds with Georgia Fune One, the local government investment pool, and designates authorized representatives to take all action in connection with it. The resolution with Bank OZK is to authorize investment of funds with the bank and execute an investment management agency agreement and designate authorized representatives to take all necessary in connection with it.
The Carroll County Board of Health appointed Dr. Jenny Schussler to fill the term of Cindy Barge whose term expires December 2022. Also, the Carroll County Development Authority appointed Jeff May after the resignation of Donna Lackey whose term was set to expire June 30, 2025.
In addition to the consent agenda items, Judge Thomas Palmer with Juvenile Court was present to speak about accepting a $753,755 family treatment court federal grant. The family treatment court program helps reunite families. The grant was unanimously approved to be accepted.
Major Craig Dodson was in attendance on behalf of CCSO to consider accepting a GEMA Homeland Security grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency for the amount of $303,039 to purchase a BearCat Armored Vehicle. There was a motion to approve the grant and approve the purchase of the vehicle. The commissioners voted to unanimously approve.
Public Works Maintenance Coordinator Danny Yates was present to request the purchase of up to five tandem axle dump trucks from Nextran Truck Center in the aggregate amount of $960,330. The commissioners voted to unanimously approve the purchase of the trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.