The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to discuss the July agenda. During the meeting the BOC voted on the consent agenda which was selected during the work session that was held on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The consent agenda consisted of seven items, including two purchases for the sheriff’s office, a purchase of two codes enforcement vehicles, two agreements with Contour Engineering, LLC, authorization of the grant agreement for the Safe Streets For All (SS4A) Grant, and acceptance of a resolution to accept the second amount of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.