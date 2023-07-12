The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to discuss the July agenda. During the meeting the BOC voted on the consent agenda which was selected during the work session that was held on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
The consent agenda consisted of seven items, including two purchases for the sheriff’s office, a purchase of two codes enforcement vehicles, two agreements with Contour Engineering, LLC, authorization of the grant agreement for the Safe Streets For All (SS4A) Grant, and acceptance of a resolution to accept the second amount of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The first of the two items requested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is the Tek 84 Intercept Body Scanner at a cost of $140,000 that would come out of the Capital Projects funds. The second item requested by the Sheriff’s Office is the purchase of 10 patrol vehicles using SPLOST funds in the amount of $364,150. During the request during the work session, Chief Deputy Brad Robinson clarified that, “this is the last year that Dodge will be making the Charger in a ‘police package.’ ”
The next request came from Ben Skipper, Director of Community Development, during the work session in June. The request was to purchase two Code Enforcement Vehicles. The purchase is going to be $86,780 and will be taken from the Capital Project funds.
The next two items were presented by Danny Yates, Director of Public Works, during the work session. Both items were for agreements with Contour Engineering for the Carroll County Administration Building located at 423 College Street and the new Villa Rica Fire Station Number Nine located at 746 West Bankhead Highway. The agreements would be for Contour Engineering to provide Special Inspections as well as Materials Testing Services for both properties.
The next item was the SS4A grant which is a grant that comes from the United States Department of Transportation. The grant amounts to $400,000 and the local match that will be paid by Carroll County is going to be $100,000. The funds will be used to develop a comprehensive safety action plan for Carroll County.
The last item on the consent agenda was an ARPA resolution which according to the agenda will be funds in the amount of $11,653,519.50. There is no match requirement for Carroll County and according to the resolution the funds will, “be used for authorized expenses under the Act in order to provide continued relief from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The consent agenda passed unanimously by the Board of Commissioners.
