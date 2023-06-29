During Thursday’s meeting, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners discussed the Villa Rica Eastside Tax Allocation District that also includes the Carroll County Board of Education. The TAD was originally proposed in 2022 to Carroll County but the two governing bodies were unable to find an agreement.
District 2 Commissioner, Clint Chance, proposed the agenda item to his fellow Commissioners and laid out what has changed in comparison to the previous proposal. One of the first things that Chance mentioned was that Carroll County would have a seat at the table with the City of Villa Rica and the Carroll County School Board.
“The School Board and the City of Villa Rica wanted to make sure that Carroll County irregardless of if we came to an agreement ourselves or not, moving forward the county would have some seat at the table, and we will be represented,” Chance said. “Just from those two negotiations without ourselves at the table we were included in that joint review committee.”
According to the Summary of the TAD offer to the County, the Joint Review Committee will be able to participate in, “review of residential developments on Highway 61 and south of I-20, review of proposed multi-family developments and high-density developments, review of annexations south of southernmost point of the city, include three school Districts, three city, and two county representatives, and the life of the bond.”
Chance then laid out some of the changes that had previously caused debate involving the Tax Allocation District starting with discussing the amount of money involved in the bond.
“The bond was originally going to be around 35 million dollars as what was presented,” he said. “That has been reduced to a little over 21 million so that is a substantial reduction in the bond amount. The bond right now it was going to be 20 plus years before it was expected to be paid off so they are looking right now at making it an 18-year bond. There’s a possibility that it could be around 14 years if things stay steady. They tried to put up some conservative numbers and then if the Board of Commissioners decides to be a part of this we think that that will reduce down to an early payoff at around 11 years to pay the full bond off.
Chance then proceeded to highlight a reduction in the number of units.
“We have gone from the original five node request of 1,578 residential units to 1,118 units. So in that reduction, some of the nodes were removed,” he said. Three-hundred and twenty apartments were removed and 140 townhomes were removed.”
In the summary of the TAD offer that was given to the Commissioners, there is a layout of what the county will receive annually based on the Fuqua Development’s retail alone. According to the summary, $402,000 will be brought in with the LOST fund and $427,000 will be brought in with the SPLOST fund.
The Summary continues by discussing the total investment at full market value of $275,390,000. Based on the county’s portion of the milage rate, which was an estimate of 7.58 mills which Chance pointed out would be fluctuating over time is around $834,000, and the estimated incremental increase that would be given up is $780,000. Chance also clarified that, “The current amount that we are currently receiving even if we agree with the TAD, we’re going to continue to receive that. This would only be given up during the life of the TAD.”
Chance then talked about an agreement that he personally felt was crucial in the initial intergovernmental agreement which was the insurance premium tax that the City of Villa Rica would start paying to Carroll County. According to the summary, in 2024 Carroll County would receive $100,000, 2025 they would receive $200,000, 2026 they would receive $300,000, 2027 they would receive $400,000 and in 2028 they would receive $500,000. The summary also clarified that the number would be capped at $500,000 annually during the life of the bond. This money would be coming out of the City of Villa Rica’s General Fund.
Chance also talked about the bypass that is being worked on in Villa Rica with the goal of getting trucks out of downtown Villa Rica and on to Dallas Highway. This lead into discussion of the donation of land from Villa Rica that would go towards a new Fire Station if Carroll County decided to build one in that area
“The city has agreed that as that growth happens in the future and assuming that all that will happen in that area that they were going to donate some property to us,” Chance said. “I know I have spoken to the Fire Chief previously. I did speak with the Fire Chief again that the general location of where this is at would be very advantageous to Carroll County not only in providing fire services on that end of the City of Villa Rica but also quickly accessing some of the furthest points that we have in the county and unincorporated as well.”
Chance did clarify that no commitment to build a fire station was being made but it would be available. Villa Rica does have the first right of refusal if the County does not use the land for a fire station and will purchase the land back at a fair market value at that time.
Another aspect mentioned in the summary is that the infrastructure around the new fire station would be improved. The first change noted in the summary of the TAD offer to the county is that they will rebuild South Street from Highway 78 to the rear of the Georgia State Patrol Building site. The second change will be a widening of the turn radius at Highway 78 and South Street.
The city will also be waiving all building permit fees along with all water and sewer tap fees on the new fire station.
Chance finished his comments hoping to put unincorporated county residents at ease saying, “I can tell you from this plan, unincorporated county residents are not supplementing this development.”
Chance repeated himself to make sure that people understood and explained the reason was, “The reason is that even though we are giving up one area of money, we are taking in another area of money and that’s the insurance premium.”
District 4 Commissioner, Steve Fuller spoke first once Chance finished giving the summary and his statement.
“You’ve put a good deal together, I appreciate this.” Fuller continued saying, “But, apparently on Monday there was some discussion of this on a radio program. One of the local radio programs or it was a news piece or something, and I was not even aware of it. But, I started getting phone calls immediately from folks in my district and I will have to vote on the will of the people in my district.”
Ernie Reynolds followed up with a comment of his own admitting that this time last year he was “adamantly opposed to this.”
“For me, this is District 5, I don’t feel like this does anything for District 5,” Reynolds said. “In fact, my constituents really don’t want it and there’s certainly no positive thing that I feel this brings to the district. I can’t vote for the TAD period just because it does nothing for District 5 and I think it’s such a dangerous precedent. Particularly now, I guess I’m concerned about the status of the economy and inflation and increased interest rates and decrease in construction…the document is a good document,” Reynolds said in July of 2022.
Reynolds explained the reason for his change in his decision saying, “Primarily at that time it would’ve soaked up revenue from the county, including revenue that might be available to my district and put that right into Villa Rica and I just could not be for that. The other thing is that with all of the rooftops proposed, it seemed to me like opening the floodgates to Douglas County and welcoming all that in with outstretched arms into Carroll County and my constituents just don’t want that and so I had to oppose that and felt strongly about it.”
When asked what he meant in regards to “welcoming all that in from Douglas County,” Reynolds said, “It’s the inundation of urban sprawl. So urban sprawl no matter where it comes from my constituents are not for. So, whatever stuff that is, we don’t want it in district 5.”
Reynolds continued explaining that he felt this new proposal was revenue neutral and feels that there is “not good ground now for me to continue to be opposed and it’s something that I can now support and it is in line with what I feel is a fair deal and I will change my stance.”
The motion made by Chance was to “approve the resolution by the Board of Commissioners consenting to the TAD IGA and development agreement with the City of Villa Rica as presented which will remain contingent upon the City’s official approval and that of the Carroll County School Board as it relates to the joint committee venture portion between all three entities and further authorizes the chairman to execute the IGA and development agreement with any such changes as may be approved by the chairman and the county attorney.”
District 3 Commissioner, Tommy Lee, seconded the motion and it was approved 6-1 with Fuller in opposition.
