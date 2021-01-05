The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of land where a new Department of Driver Services site will be built during Tuesday’s meeting.
Last August, the BOC announced that the county was granted a DDS site by the state.
The cost to purchase the land, which will be located on Earl D. Lee Boulevard, comes at a $600,000 price tag for 4.453 acres of land.
The sheriff’s office and jail are also located on Earl D. Lee Boulevard, which is named after a former county sheriff.
The new DDS site will also house a CDL testing facility. It will be the fourth CLD site in the state.
Back when the announcement was made, Sen. Mike Dugan said one of the big selling points for the county was the state needed a CDL testing site in the western part of the state.
“They have one in the North, South and East part of the states,” said Dugan, who played a big role in helping secure the DDS bid. “It worked out for the county. It was a combination of things and Douglas County fit the need. The county was willing to work with the state.”
In the past, the county had been turned down in its request for a DDS site. Both Carroll and Paulding counties are the closes sites for county residents to take the written and road test to obtain licenses in addition to conducting other DDS business.
The county will have to amend its recently passed $98.7 million budget to reflect the cost of the land purchase.
