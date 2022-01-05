In a single vote, Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 10 vehicles along with E911 Communications Station Upgrade with extended warranty.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office sent in a request for consideration to purchase 10 vehicles, fully equipped, for a total cost of $498,000 to be paid out of SPLOST funds.
Additionally, Clay Patterson, E911 Director, sent a request for consideration to approve the purchase of Emergency Call Works hardware and software upgrade from Motorola for $96,177.07, with an optional extended warranty in the amount of $9,383.38, to be paid from ARPA funds if permitted or otherwise from SPLOST.
Patterson also requested consideration to approve the purchase of the recording system upgrade from Quality Recording Solutions, LLC dab Eventide for $61,645, to be paid from ARPA funds if permitted or otherwise from SPLOST.
The purchases were approved unanimously with commissioners also approving the purchase of the optional extended warranty.
Commissioners also approved to accept two grant awards from the Council of Accountability Court Judges.
The total of the first grant is $20,680 that will go towards the Family Treatment Court Program to pay for the part-time case manager to be full-time through the end of this budget year, as well as to pay for additional contract counseling services, and additional drug testing supplies.
The total of the second grant is $19,954 that will go towards the Juvenile Wellness Court Program to pay for the part-time case manager to be full-time through the end of the budget year.
Additionally, Carolyn Driver, Director of Elections & Registration, requested consideration to approve expenditures from contingency for travel and state training by three staff and two Board of Elections & Registration members for a total of $6,086.50.
The vote was approved unanimously.
