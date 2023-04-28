The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Thursday afternoon to discuss items that are on the upcoming agenda. During the work session three items were added to the consent agenda leaving two items in the business session and three items in the zoning session for the Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.
Chairman Michelle Morgan was not in attendance because she was out of town representing the county at the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia. Vice Chairman and District Four Commissioner Clint Chance led the work session.
The items added to the consent agenda was the Child Abuse Prevention And Treatment Act (CAPTA) Grant brought in by Judge Thomas Parmer of the Juvenile Court, approval of a contract between Carroll County and GMASS, Inc. brought in by Hubert Sparks, the Chief Tax Appraiser, and the appointments of the planning and zoning board.
The CAPTA Grant is a grant that is offered by the Department of Health Service. The grant would amount to $199,937.00 for the Family Treatment Court. According to the comment underneath the agenda point the program will, “diminish the number of infants born with prenatal drug exposure and create a Case Manager position to ensure plans of safe care are in place” This grant can be reapplied for every year and does not have a three year maximum like many other grants that involve federal money.
The contract between Carroll County and GMASS Inc. was proposed to be a renewal of a three year contract. The previous contract between Carroll County and GMASS began in July of 2020. The first difference Sparks addressed was the difference in price. Year one and of the first contract cost $65,000 and the new contract will rise to $76,000 and year three of the original contract cost $100,000 and is $111,000 in the new contract.
“We’ve all met and realized there are specialized types of property in the commercial and industrial field that do not follow the exact same model so we have asked some of those properties to be valued a little bit differently," Sparks explained.
The Planning and Zoning Commission appointments included three appointments two of which were reappointments. The first Commissioner to nominate his member was Chance who wanted to reappoint Jerry Doyal, the current chairman of the planning and zoning commission. Commissioner Steve Fuller proposed the appointment of Jeffery Vance who currently serves as a member of the Board of Elections and Registration. Commissioner Danny Bailey nominated Jaime Beam for reappointment.
The meeting on May 2 will include a zoning session with three requests. The first is a conditional use permit request on South Highway 27 and Lowell Road that if approved will allow two self storage buildings and an RV/Boat Storage. The applicant is Remington OMni Enterprise LLC. This will be followed by a rezoning request from Brenda Milam to rezone a .64 acres space off of West Highway 78 from Office and Industrial to Commercial for a potential buyer to use as a used car sales business. The final request is a rezoning request that would change five acres off of East Highway 166 from Commercial to Agriculture for livestock.
The business portion of the agenda will include the FY 2023-2024 Budget Advertisement from Chairman Michelle Morgan. This will announce the Public Hearing and Adoption Dates of the proposed FY 2023-2024 Carroll County Budget. The final piece of business will be the appointments of the Community Development Board of Appeals from Chance, Fuller, and Bailey.
