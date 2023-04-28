The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Thursday afternoon to discuss items that are on the upcoming agenda. During the work session three items were added to the consent agenda leaving two items in the business session and three items in the zoning session for the Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

Chairman Michelle Morgan was not in attendance because she was out of town representing the county at the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia. Vice Chairman and District Four Commissioner Clint Chance led the work session.

Trending Videos