Bobby J Williams, 80, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Williams was born on Aug. 30,
1941, in Pinehill Alabama. He was retired from Southwire Company in Carrollton, after
15 years and
worked for 22
years at Bremen Bowdon Investment. He was also a
member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham.
He was preceded
in death by his parents, Marshall
and Estelle
Williams; his
ister, Alma Kessler; his brother, Jimmy Williams; and daughter, Brittani Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Glenda Williams of Graham; sons, Bo Williams (Leigh Williams) of Pine
Hill, and Steve Williams, of Whitesburg; stepdaughter,
Cynthia Womack (Joe) of Excel, Alabama; grandsons, Asher Williams
and Kash Turner; and granddaughters, Mackenzie Williams and Keslie Turner.
Mr. Williams
loved his family
and was loved by family and friends.
He was a one-of-a-
kind person that would do anything that was asked of
him.
After retirement Bobby stayed busy working and fixing lawn mowers or tractors for many individuals. He also constructed two homemade tractors for himself.
If there was something he seen somewhere and wanted one similar he would just make it himself. He loved working in his woodshop making different types of
arts and crafts. One
of his favorite things to do was find a
piece of equipment
in the briar patch
and drag it home and get it back into operating status.
Bobby will be
truly missed by friends and family
for the work that
he would do and would not ask for anything in return.
A memorial
service will be
held to honor
Bobby J. Williams
on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. EDT
at Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham, Alabama.
