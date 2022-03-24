Bobby J Williams, 80, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Williams was born on Aug. 30,

1941, in Pinehill Alabama. He was retired from Southwire Company in Carrollton, after

15 years and

worked for 22

years at Bremen Bowdon Investment. He was also a

member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham.

He was preceded

in death by his parents, Marshall

and Estelle

Williams; his

ister, Alma Kessler; his brother, Jimmy Williams; and daughter, Brittani Williams.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Glenda Williams of Graham; sons, Bo Williams (Leigh Williams) of Pine

Hill, and Steve Williams, of Whitesburg; stepdaughter,

Cynthia Womack (Joe) of Excel, Alabama; grandsons, Asher Williams

and Kash Turner; and granddaughters, Mackenzie Williams and Keslie Turner.

Mr. Williams

loved his family

and was loved by family and friends.

He was a one-of-a-

kind person that would do anything that was asked of

him.

After retirement Bobby stayed busy working and fixing lawn mowers or tractors for many individuals. He also constructed two homemade tractors for himself.

If there was something he seen somewhere and wanted one similar he would just make it himself. He loved working in his woodshop making different types of

arts and crafts. One

of his favorite things to do was find a

piece of equipment

in the briar patch

and drag it home and get it back into operating status.

Bobby will be

truly missed by friends and family

for the work that

he would do and would not ask for anything in return.

A memorial

service will be

held to honor

Bobby J. Williams

on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. EDT

at Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham, Alabama.

