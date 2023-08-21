Bobby Steve Walker, age 72, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday morning, August 20, 2023. He was born October 27, 1950, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late J.W. Walker and Frances Adams Walker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Herring Walker.

Service information

Aug 23
Graveside
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
West Georgia Memorial Park
4194 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway
Carrollton, GA 30117
