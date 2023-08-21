Bobby Steve Walker, age 72, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday morning, August 20, 2023. He was born October 27, 1950, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late J.W. Walker and Frances Adams Walker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Herring Walker.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons & daughters-in-law, Brandon & April Walker of Dallas, Georgia, and Justin & April Walker of Hiram, Georgia; four grandchildren, Kayla & Cole Harmon, Jeremy & Emily Walker, Ryan Walker, and Hadden Walker; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn Rose Walker, Adaline Grace Walker, and Colton Nash Harmon; sisters & brothers-in-law, Vicki & Mike Bradley and Velvie & Steve Burson; and several nieces & nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM from West Georgia Memorial Park with Rev. Jeff Maxwell officiating.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
