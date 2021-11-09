Bobby Wayne Parmer, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Bobby was born on Aug. 10, 1938, in Ephesus, Georgia to the late James Ervin and Cora Lee Parmer and he loved the Ephesus community where he was born and raised.
He grew up at Gray Hill Church of God and was a member since 1962. He held positions in the church such as Sunday School superintendent and was the church clerk for many years. But most of all he enjoyed praising the Lord through singing and playing the tambourine. In 2004, the Church of God Department of Lay Ministries inducted Bobby into the Hall of Christian Excellence.
As a profession, Bobby raised chickens for Gold Kist Farms for 31 years. He also raised cattle, operated heavy equipment, and farmed his land.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law, Hanley, and Hollis and Letha Parmer; and his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Armond Cofield.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Lynda Stogner Parmer; his children and their spouses, David and Lisa Parmer, Phil and Barbara Parmer, Luauna and Randy Cummings, Matt and Connie Parmer, Mark and Elaine Parmer; his nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Betty Parmer.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Gray Hill Church of God. David Parmer, Josh Parmer, and Bill Calhoun will officiate. Ashleigh Patterson will render the music. Pallbearers will be Jarred Parmer, Austin Parmer, Devin Parmer, Zach Barron, Mike Parmer, Mitchell Turner, Brian Patterson, Matthew Cummings and Jamey Head. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Georgia Time).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
