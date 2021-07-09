Bobby Parks, 73, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on June 29, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at noon at New Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2560 Sylvan Road in East Point, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevardd SW in Atlanta.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
