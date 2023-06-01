Mr. Bobby Morris, age 64, of Douglasville died on May 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Viewing will be Friday June 2, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at Douglasville Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos