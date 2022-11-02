Robert Sylvan “Bobby” Moore, 92, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on November 1, 2022.
Mr. Moore was born on August 26, 1930 in Bowdon, Georgia to the late James A. and Essie Dye Moore. He was a graduate of Bowdon High School and attended West Georgia College. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and having served in the Korean War. Upon his return home, he opened Ken-Moore Electric with Kenneth Bishop and also Moore’s TV in Bowdon. Later, he worked as an instructor in Radio and Television Electronics at West Georgia Technical College. Mr. Moore was also a dedicated member of Bowdon Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for over 45 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Sarah Joyce Williams Moore; his brother, James “Toby” Moore; his nephew, Jimmy Moore; and his niece, Patsy Bentley.
Survivors include his son, Christopher H. Moore; his granddaughter, Mary Kathryn Sanders and her husband, Brandon; his great-grandson, William Neil Sanders; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Bowdon Baptist Church. Rev. Justin Richards, Rev. Pete Bingham, and Rev. Keith Ramage. Pallbearers will be Brandon Sanders, Greg Williams, Scott Williams, David Williams, Rusty Mattox, and Scott Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Scott Chupp, Alan Culpepper, Paul Smith, Roy Sprewell, Craig Pate, and members of his Sunday school class. Interment will be held at Bowdon City Cemetery where Rev. Paul Widener will conduct the graveside services.
Prior to the funeral, the family will receive friends at Bowdon Baptist Church on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.