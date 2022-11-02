Bobby Moore

Robert Sylvan “Bobby” Moore, 92, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on November 1, 2022.

Mr. Moore was born on August 26, 1930 in Bowdon, Georgia to the late James A. and Essie Dye Moore. He was a graduate of Bowdon High School and attended West Georgia College. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and having served in the Korean War. Upon his return home, he opened Ken-Moore Electric with Kenneth Bishop and also Moore’s TV in Bowdon. Later, he worked as an instructor in Radio and Television Electronics at West Georgia Technical College. Mr. Moore was also a dedicated member of Bowdon Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for over 45 years.

