Robert “Bobby” Elvin Lovin, age 85, of Carrollton died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, of non-Covid pneumonia.
In his final days he was never alone and was surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 20, 1935, Bobby was a graduate of West Fulton High School, a peacetime army veteran, a retiree of Bell South, and a longtime resident of Powder Springs.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Linda Cannon Lovin, his parents William Joseph and Jesse Mae Holland Lovin, and three siblings Ralph, Dean, and Joe.
Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Catherine Allen Lunsford Lovin, three daughters and sons-in-law: Lori (Duane) Tallman of Tyrone, Vicki (Paul) Vest of Asheville, North Carolina, Connie (Mark) Hawn of Atlanta; grandchildren Nicholas Marrs of Decatur, Carly Marrs Dahlgren of Woodstock, Brian (Jessica) Vest of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Kevin (Jesse) Vest, of Fletcher, North Carolina, Joshua Hawn and Holly Hawn of Atlanta; bonus-grandsons Mark, Bryan, Joe, and Ben Hawn; great-grandchildren Sada and Stearnes Vest of Simpsonville, Josie and Reece Dahlgren of Woodstock, and Jackson Robert Vest of Fletcher, North Carolina.
Also surviving are his sister Frances, dear sisters-in-law Sandy and Ginger, lifelong best friend, Riston Smith, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
In the past 10 years, Bobby’s bonus family has brought him love and joy. These include bonus-sons Chris (LaWanda) Lunsford of Wedowee, Alabama, David (Monika) Lunsford of Carrollton, Mark (Carla) Lunsford of Lillie, LA, bonus-grandchildren, Brandon (Kristi) Lunsford of Douglasville, Georgia, Brittney Mickle of Bremen, Justin (Ashley) Hopkins of Douglasville, Jenna (Sebastian) Hopkins of Atlanta, Bailee (Trevor) McDaniel of Sheridan, Arkansas, Brooke (Alex) Barnes of Bremen, Georgia, Madison Lunsford of Lilly, Louisiana, Tyler Lunsford of Lilly; bonus-great-grandchildren, Austin (Ashley) Connell of Wedowee, Alabama, Grant Lunsford of Douglasville; Kenzlie Radcliff of Bremen, Kason Mickle of Bremen, Hadliegh Barnes, Millie Barnes, Mason Barnes all of Bremen, Rowen Hopkins of Douglasville, and a great-great grandchild, Carson Morgan of Wedowee.
Throughout his life, Bobby has been known as a cut-up and a friend to everyone he met. He loved life, strived to reflect God’s love in all he did, and never met a stranger. He lived life to the fullest, bringing laughter and a heart full of music into every room, gathering, and golf course he entered. His green eyes and sweet smile lit up a room, and he is already deeply missed.
His wife, Catherine, will receive family and friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The Lovin-Lunsford family will gather for a graveside service on Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta at 1 p.m. Those desiring to attend the service please use standard COVID-19 precautions. Our celebration of this Lovin husband, father, and Paw-Paw will continue throughout our lives.
If you would like to make a donation in Bobby’s honor in lieu of flowers, please consider The American Lung Association or your charity of choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
