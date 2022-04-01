Bobby Joe “Joey” McCord, 64, of Villa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, under hospice care at his residence surrounded by his family.
Joey was born on April 3, 1957, in Villa Rica, the son of Barbara Cole McCord and the late Bobby Dolphus McCord.
He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University where he received a Specialist Degree in education. Joey worked as an accountant for four years and then decided to pursue his career in education, working as a teacher for 19 years at Dobbins Middle School in Dallas.
He is survived by his wife, Kristy Hembree McCord; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Ashley McCord of Temple, Joseph and Dani Rae McCord of Bardstown, Kentucky; mother, Barbara Cole McCord; brothers and sister-in-law, Robyn McCord, Mark and Tammie McCord of Bremen; grandchildren, Henry McCord, Clara McCord, Eli McCord, Adon McCord, Josie Rae McCord; nephews, Luke McCord, Hunter McCord; niece, Isabel McCord; mother-in-law, Dolores Parker of Villa Rica; and stepmother-in-law, Janie Hembree of Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends at West Hills Church in Villa Rica on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and the funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Joseph McCord officiating. Daniel McCord will deliver the eulogy and the music provided by Kelly McCord and Dolores Parker.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tyler Brown officiating. Daniel McCord, Joseph McCord, Mark McCord, Robyn McCord, Micky Mitchell, Wally Sheets, Mark Haney and Hal Stokes are serving as pallbearers. The honorary pallbearers include, Henry McCord, Eli McCord and Adon McCord.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.