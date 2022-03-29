Bobby Harris

Bobby J. Harris, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1941, in Carroll County, the son of the late Henry Harris and the late Seba Helton Harris.
His working career with the Carroll County School System began in 1979, where he served in the maintenance department. He was Baptist by faith.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Keith Harris, Ann and Buddy Cameron, and Kevin and Cheri Harris; grandchildren, Maria and Eric Marston, Daniel Raburn, Michael Harris, David Harris, and Mitchell Harris; two stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren, Sadie Marston, Lila Marston, Ivy Marston, Melody Cameron, Molly Cameron and Jake Cameron; and a brother, Steve Harris.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, the body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
