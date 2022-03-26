Bobby “Gerald” Jones, 56, of Rockmart, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Funeral service for Mr. Gerald Jones will be conducted on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Jones family.
