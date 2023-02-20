Funeral services for Bobby Gene Workman, 84, of Ephesus, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. CST at Napoleon Church of Christ with Bro. Jeff Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 p.m. CST on Wednesday before services begin.
Mr. Workman passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen Crenshaw Workman of Ephesus; four children, Donna Workman Alvis, Dennis Workman (wife, Susan), Mickey Workman (wife, Tanya), and Vicki Workman Jackson (husband, Tim), all of Ephesus; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Jason, Penny, Jesse, Dusty, Dylan and Dallis; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Peggy Crenshaw and Sandy Wynn, both of Carrollton.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Workman, Brandon Workman, Dylan Jackson, Dusty Jackson, Chris Dye and Greg Brown. Dallis Jackson will serve as honorary pallbearer.
A Randolph County native, Mr. Workman was born on Nov. 8, 1938, the son of Henry and Sara Brown Workman. He was a member of Napoleon Church of Christ, was a veteran of the US Air Force where he was an airplane refueler in the 1950s, and was a jack-of-all trades, from cotton mill worker to truck driver to engineer. Mr. Workman was self-employed many years in an upholstery shop and was an engineer at Southwire for over 20 years, where he was the winner of many design awards and patents. Most recently (past 20 years), he finished out his career with his son at Workman Mechanical Services.
Mr. Workman married his wife on Christmas day in 1958 and was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed camping and fishing, playing dominos and gardening. Mr. Workman was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Deanna Ann Workman.
