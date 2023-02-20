Funeral services for Bobby Gene Workman, 84, of Ephesus, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. CST at Napoleon Church of Christ with Bro. Jeff Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 p.m. CST on Wednesday before services begin.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Workman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos