Dr. Bobby Eugene Daniell, age 64, of Temple, passed away Wednesday February 23, 2022. He was born September 11, 1957, in Oceanside California, son of the late Mr. Bobby Eugene Daniell, Sr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy Geraldine Marsh. Graduate of University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, Class of 1986. He was an avid hunter and loved hunting in Africa. He established Villa Rica Animal Hospital and had a special place in his heart for service dogs.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Dina Danielle Daniell; and fur babies Frito and Jade; son, Justin Jones of Columbus; sisters, Jeanie Daniell Hilburn of Wallhalla, South Carolina and Marsha and Phil McDonald of Daytona, Florida; brother, Donny and Penny Daniell of Mansfield, a number of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Safari Club International, UGA College of Veterinarian Medicine or Haralson County or Carroll County Humane Society
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.