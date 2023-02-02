Mr. Bobby Emory, age 73, of Franklin, Ga. died on January 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, Ga. 30117, Pastor Keith D. Lewis, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Stateline Baptist Church, Franklin, GA. Viewing will be Friday February 3, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Emory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos