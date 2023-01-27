Mr. Bobby Emory, age 73, Douglasville, GA died on January 26, 2023. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- UWG women's hoops 'up for the challenge' vs. VSU
- Wolves host Blazers for rivalry rematch
- AHA News: Researchers Take a Closer Look at What COVID-19 Does to the Heart
- Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
- ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’: Why Keyleth Is the Flawed TV Character We Need Right Now
- Bengals rule out LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa vs. Chiefs
- Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have matching tattoos
Most Popular
Articles
- VR hoops coach removed from sidelines
- Charles E. Wilson
- Couple's dispute leads to arrest and injury
- Carrollton man arrested for 2022 chase
- Carrollton pair caught for 2022 burglary
- Pedestrian versus car crash leads to injury
- Mark Mabry
- Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested after nine months
- Carrollton discusses Downtown development
- Whitesburg to begin ticketing school zone speeders
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.