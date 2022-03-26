Bobby Ector, 60, of Gainesville, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on March 18, 2022.
Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the memorial service must wear a mask.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117. (770) 832-9059.
