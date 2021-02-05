Bobby Loyd Craft, age 57, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Bobby was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on June 4, 1963, the son of the late Tommy Loyd Craft and Eva Mae Thomas Craft. He had worked for Southwire through the Carroll County Training Center where he attended since 1977 and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brothers, Wayne Craft of Germany, Billy Craft, Homer Craft, and Johnny Craft all of Carrollton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Milton.
Pallbearers will be Robert Kenimer, Griffin Garner, Julie Kenimer, and Wayne Garner.
A graveside service and interment will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Thompson officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Saturday from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
