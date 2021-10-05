BOBBIE JO COOK

Mrs. Bobbie Jo Howard Cook, age 86 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Mrs. Cook was born in Coweta County, Georgia on October 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Leonard Jasper Howard and Jura Taylor Howard. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 ½ years, Raymond Valco Cook; daughter, Leonard Ann Cook; grandson, L. David Cook; great grandchildren, Olivia and DJ McLellan; sisters, Faye, Virgie, Truddie, Katherine and brother, Junior Howard.
Survivors include her daughter, Avis Bleau of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, David and Angela Cook of Mt. Zion; grandchildren, Gary and Dawn Weldon of Carrollton, Christy and Michael McLellan of Mt. Zion, Adam and Robin Cook of Villa Rica; great grandchildren, Brandon(Theresa), Nathan and Ashton Weldon; Dakota, Sebastian and James Britt; Sierra, Harley and Micheala McLellan; Raiden and Raymond Cook; Zack, Daniel and Madison Ealey; great great grandchildren, Bella, Southern and Emmie, Alena Britt; Braylen Britt, Theresa Weldon, Brooklyn Smith, Cayden and Parker Ealey and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Goshen Congregational Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Minister J.C. Cook and Minister Tim Cook officiating.
Interment will be in Goshen Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Keith Hancock officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
